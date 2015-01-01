पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अन्नदाता की सहायता:बढ़ती ठंड व बरसात को देखते हुए खालसा एड ने बांटा तिरपाल, किसानों ने कंबल, गद्दे और गर्म कपड़े भी लिए

बहादुरगढ़2 घंटे पहले
  • संस्था ने एक कैंटर भरकर मंगवाया तिरपाल का, किसानों को उनके नाम और आधार नंबर लिखकर ठंड से बचने के लिए तिरपाल दि जा रही

किसान आंदोलन में शामिल हुए किसानों को रात में कड़कड़ाती ठंड का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। तापमान 5 डिग्री तक पहुंच गया है। इससे सबसे अधिक बुजुर्ग किसान प्रभावित हो रहे हैं। ठंड के कारण उनके बीमार होने खतरा बढ़ गया है। ऐसे में अब किसानों के लिए बाईपास पर तिरपाल का लंगर लगा दिया गया। किसानों को यहां मुफ्त में उनकी जरूरत अनुसार तिरपाल काट कर दिया जा रहा है।

तिरपाल के इस लंगर का जिम्मा भी खालसा एड ने उठाया है। मंगलवार को जैसे ही खालसा एड ने तिरपाल बांटना शुरू किया तो किसानों की लंबी लाइन लग गई। हालांकि किसानों को उनके नाम और आधार नंबर लिख कर जितनी चाहिए उतनी तिरपाल दी गई। खालसा एड के संचालक गुरुचरण सिंह ने बताया कि संस्था द्वारा अभी एक पूरा कैंटर भर कर तिरपाल का मंगवाया है। जो किसानों को अपनी ट्रॉली पर लगाने के लिए दिया जा रहा है। वहीं सर्दी को देखते हुए खालसा एड ने गर्म कपड़ों और गर्म जुराबों को भी बांटना शुरू कर दिया है।

कपड़े धाेने के लिए वाॅशिंग मशीन की भी है व्यवस्था

परोपकारी संगठन खालसा एड के वॉलंटियर किसान आंदोलन के दौरान टिकरी बॉर्डर से लेकर पूरे बाईपास पर तैनात है। बाईपास स्थित पेट्रोल पंप पर खालसा एड ने सेंटर बनाया हुआ है। अब यहां किसानों की बढ़ती संख्या को देख संगठन भी किसानों को अन्य सुविधाएं देने की तैयारी में जुट गया है। इसके लिए संगठन एक शेल्टर होम भी बना दिया है। रात के समय यहां करीब 100 से ज्यादा लोगो के सोने की व्यवस्था की गई है। ताकि यहां रात के समय किसान सो सके। खालसा एड की पिछले 19 दिन से सेवा जारी है। शेल्टर होम में कपड़े धोने के लिए वॉशिंग मशीनें, नहाने के लिए गीजर, टांगों की मसाज करने के लिए मशीनें लगाई गई है। किसानों के लिए सेनिटाइजर मशीनें रखी।

तीन दिन पहले हुई बरसात के बाद किसानाें ने ट्रालियाें में डबल तिरपाल लगाया

शनिवार अल सुबह करीब तीन बजे शुरू हुई बरसात करीब 2 घंटे तक हुई थी। ऐसे में रात को सड़कों पर सो रहे किसानों के बिस्तर तक भीग गए थे। किसानों ने सामान को बचाने का प्रयास किया,लेकिन बरसात में उनके गद्दे और रजाइयां जरूर भीग गई थी। इसके बाद से ही किसानों के पास तिरपाल की कमी हो गई थी। डबवाली से आए किसानों के ट्रॉली का तिरपाल फटने से सारा पानी अंदर भर गया था। सुबह उन्होंने अपनी गाड़ी पर नई तिरपाल लगाई थी। वहीं अब मौसम को देखते किसानों ने अपनी ट्रालियों पर और सुरक्षा बढ़ाने के लिए उन पर डबल तिरपाल लगाने शुरू कर दिए है। गुरुचरण सिंह ने बताया कि आंदोलन में किसानों की परेशानी को देखते हुए संगठन यह सब कर रहा है।

मेडिकल सेवा के लिए वॉलंटियर तैनात

टिकरी बॉर्डर पर सर्दी से बचने के लिए कोई खास इंतजाम नहीं हैं अधिकतर किसान रात को ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली में सो रहे हैं। कई ट्रॉली में पराली बिछी हुई है तो कुछ किसानों ने प्लास्टिक की चादर बिछा रखी है। वे अपने साथ गर्म कपड़े ज्यादा नहीं लाए हैं। एक ट्रॉली में कई-कई किसान ठंड में सो रहे हैं। गुरुचरण सिंह ने बताया कि खालसा एड ने अब गर्म टोपी, जुराब तौलिया आदि भी प्रबंध कर लिया है। रात के समय किसानों को गर्म चादर और कंबल बांटे जा रहे हैं, लेकिन फिर भी सर्दी से पूरी तरह बचाव नहीं हो पा रहा है। कुछ किसानों ने प्लास्टिक की तिरपाल से अपनी झोपड़ी बनाई हुई है। जिसमें वे रात गुजारते हैं। इसीलिए मेडिकल सेवा के लिए 24 घंटे वॉलंटियर तैनात है।

