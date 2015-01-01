पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिक्षा:9वीं से 12वीं तक के बच्चों का स्कूल आने को लेकर बढ़ रहा रूझान, शहर के सरकारी स्कूलाें में 20 फीसदी तक अधिक हाजिरी हुई दर्ज

बहादुरगढ़4 घंटे पहले
दाे नवंबर से कक्षा 9वीं से 12वीं तक के बच्चों के लिए स्कूल खोले गए थे। शुरुवाती दौर में स्कूलों में बच्चों की हाजिरी कम ही रही।अब करीब एक सप्ताह बच्चों का रुझान स्कूल में आने के लिए बढ़ रहा है। कुछ अभिभावक अपने बच्चों को स्कूल में भेजने से अब अभी डर रहे है। वही कुछ अभिभावक अपने बच्चों को स्कूल भेजने के लिए पहले ही अपनी अनुमति-पत्र स्कूलों में जमा करवा रहे हैं।

अधिकतर अभिभावक दिवाली के बाद बच्चाें काे स्कूल भेजना जा रहे। शहर के राजकीय स्कूलों में पहले के मुकाबले 20 प्रतिशत तक अधिक हाजिरी दर्ज की गई है। राजकीय स्कूल में मंगलवार को बच्चो की संख्या में वृद्धि हुई। वहीं स्कूल प्रबंधन द्वारा सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग बनाए रखने के लिए विभिन्न विषयों की कक्षाएं भी अलग-अलग ही लगाई जा रहीं है। अधिकतर अभिभावक दिवाली के त्योहार के बाद ही बच्चों को स्कूल भेजना चाह रहे हैं। अभिभावकों का कहना है कि बच्चे त्योहार को बिना किसी परेशानी मना लें, उसके बाद अपनी पढ़ाई को अच्छे से जारी रख सकते हैं।

मास्क पहनने के लिए प्रेरित करें
नोडल अधिकारी सुदर्शन पुनिया ने बताया कि विद्यार्थियों की संख्या में काफी इजाफा है। अभिभावकों ने स्कूल भेजने पर अनुमति दी है जोकि अभिभावकों का डर कम होने का संकेत है। लेकिन अभी पूरी तरह विद्यार्थी स्कूल नहीं पहुंच रहे हैं। स्कूल में आने वाले विद्यार्थियों को लगातार कहा जा रहा है कि वे अपने साथियों को स्कूल में आने के लिए प्रेरित करें। इसके साथ ही अपने आसपास के लोगों व बच्चों को भी समझाएं कि अधिक से अधिक संख्या में लोगों को मास्क पहने व पूरी एहतियात के साथ स्कूल पहुंचकर पढ़ाई करने के लिए जागरूक करें।

