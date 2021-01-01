पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्या:किसान आंदोलन के चलते तीसरे दिन भी बंद रही इंटरनेट सेवाएं, लोगों को परेशानी

बहादुरगढ़2 घंटे पहले
  • अफवाहों से बचाव के लिए सरकार का कदम

दिल्ली में ट्रैक्टर परेड में हुए हिंसक प्रदर्शन के बाद सोनीपत, पलवल व झज्जर जिले में शुक्रवार तीसरे दिन भी इंटरनेट सेवा बंद रही। हरियाणा सरकार ने शाम को इन तीन जिलों समेत किसान आंदोलन से प्रभावित 15 जिलों में इंटरनेट सेवाएं आगामी आदेश तक बंद कर दी।

वॉयस कॉल को छोड़कर इंटरनेट सेवाओं सभी एसएमएस सेवा (बैंकिंग और मोबाइल रिचार्ज को छोड़कर) व मोबाइल नेटवर्क पर दी जाने वाली सभी डोंगल सेवाएं बंद कर रखी है। शनिवार को भी इंटरनेट सेवा बंद रखने की संभावना जताई जा रही है। सरकार ने यह आदेश क्षेत्र में शांति और सार्वजनिक व्यवस्था में किसी भी प्रकार की गड़बड़ी रोकने के लिए जारी किए हैं।

लेकिन तीन दिन से प्रभावित हो रही इंटरनेट सेवा ने लोगों की परेशानी बढ़ा दी है। बता दें कि इंटरनेट सेवा बुधवार सुबह बंद चल रही है। सरकार ने एसएमएस, व्हाट्सएप, फेसबुक ट्विटर आदि विभिन्न सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफार्मों के माध्यम से दुष्प्रचार और अफवाहों के प्रसार को रोकने के लिए इंटरनेट सेवा बंद करने की अवधि को बढ़ा दिया है।

कारोबार और ऑनलाइन कक्षाएं प्रभावित
बता दें कि दिल्ली में ट्रैक्टर परेड में हुए हिंसक प्रदर्शन के बाद दिल्ली-एनसीआर में कई हिस्सों में इंटरनेट सेवा बुधवार सुबह से बंद कर दी गई थी। तभी से लाखों यूजर्स परेशान हैं। किसानों की ट्रैक्टर परेड के दौरान हुए हंगामे के बाद गृह मंत्रालय ने एनसीटी के सिंघु, गाजीपुर, टिकरी बाॅर्डर, मुकरबा चौक, नांगलोई और उसके आसपास के इलाकों में इंटरनेट सेवा बंद कर दी थी। इंटरनेट सेवा बंद होने से कारोबार के साथ-साथ बच्चों की ऑनलाइन कक्षाओं पर भी असर पड़ा है।

