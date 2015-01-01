पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बैडमिंटन स्पर्धा:फाइनल मुकाबले के अंडर-13 में इश्मित ने दिव्यम को 21-11, 21-12 से हराकर जीता शाइनिंग स्टार बैडमिंटन प्रतियोगिता का खिताब

बहादुरगढ़3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

एचएल सिटी स्थित बैडमिंटन एकेडमी में चल रही शाइनिंग स्टार बैडमिंटन प्रतियोगिता के अंडर-13 वर्ग का खिताब इश्मित सिंह ने जीत लिया है। इश्मित ने दिव्यम सचदेवा को 21-11 और 21-12 के अंतर से दो सीधे सैटों में हराकर ब्वायज अंडर-13 का खिताब हासिल किया है। इससे पहले इश्मित ने सेमीफाइनल मैच में मनन कुमार को 21-15, 21-14 से हराकर फाइनल में जगह बनाई थी।

वहीं दूसरे फाइनल मैच में दिव्यम ने देववर्त को 21-13 और 21-16 के अंतर से हराया था। अंडर 13 के विजेता इश्मित और उपविजेता दिव्यम को भारतीय तैराकी संघ के सह सचिव अनिल खत्री और खेल प्रेमी अमित जून ने पुरूस्कार देकर सम्मानित भी किया। शुक्रवार को शुरू हुई शाईनिंग स्टार बैडमिंटन प्रतियोगिता में देशभर से करीबन 600 खिलाडि़यों ने हिस्सा लिया है। ब्वायज डब्लस के अंडर-19 सेमीफाइनल में अमन व सन्नी नेहरा की जोड़ी ने शशांक छेत्री व शौर्य पंत की जोड़ी को हराया।

तीन दिनों तक लगातार कोरोना प्रोटोकॉल का पालन करते हुए आयोजकों ने बेहतर प्रबंधन भी किया। खिलाड़ियाें ने भी अपना दमखम दिखाते हुए शुरूवाती राउंड से लेकर फाइनल तक बेहतरीन खेल का प्रदर्शन भी किया। ब्वायज अंडर-15 के सेमीफाइनल मुकाबलों में अभय झा ने ओमकरण को 21-15 और 21-19 के अंतर से हराया। वहीं रेहान सिद्धिकी ने वंश सिन्धु को 21-9 और 21-10 के अंतर से हराकर सेमीफाइनल में जगह बनाई है। अंडर 17 में हर्ष आनंद ने अंश को 21-16 और 21-17 के अंतर से और सानिध्य शर्मा ने रेहान को तीन सेटों तक चले मुकाबले में 21-9,18-21 और 21-14 के अंतर से हराकर फाइनल में जगह बनाई है। ब्वायज डब्लस के अंडर 19 सेमीफाइनल मे अमन नांदल और सन्नी नेहरा की जोड़ी ने शशांक छेत्री और शौर्य पंत की जोड़ी को 21-18 और 21-19 के अंतर से हराकर फाइनल का सफर तय किया है। गर्ल्स अंडर 15 सिंगल्स के सेमिफाईनल में उन्नित हुडा ने सुनैना मलिक को 21-4 और 21-11 के अंतर से हराकर फाइनल में जगह बनाई है। अंडर-17 के सेमीफाइनल मुकाबले में आफरिन बिश्नोई ने टिया डबास को 13-21, 21-14 और 21-8 के अंतर से हराकर फाइनल का सफर तय किया।अंडर 19 के सेमीफाइनल मुकाबले में नवधा मंगलम ने रिद्धिमा थापा को तीन सैटों के कड़े मुकाबले में 21-17, 13-21 और 21-16 के अंतर से हराकर फाइनल का सफर तय किया है।

गर्ल्स डबल्स अंडर-19 के सेमीफाइनल में लिथिता और नवधा की जोड़ी ने चंचल और जानवी की जोड़ी को 21-17 और 21-18 के अंतर से हराकर फाइनल में जगह बनाई है। प्रतियोगिता की आयोजक मुस्कान जून को बेहद सफल आयोजन के लिए सभी खिलाडि़यों, उनके अभिभावकों और कोच ने बधाई भी दी है। इस मौके पर शाईनिंग स्टार बैडमिंटन एकेडमी की निदेशिका शैलजा जून, एचएल सिटी के निदेशक राकेश जून, भारत केसरी पहलवान सोनू, फिटनेश गुरू वीर भी मौजूद रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें