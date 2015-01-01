पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शेल्टर होम बनाने की तैयारी:टिकरी बॉर्डर पर भी खालसा एड बनाएगा शेल्टर होम

बहादुरगढ़2 घंटे पहले
शेल्टर होम बनाने की तैयारी करते खालसा एड के सदस्य।

सिख परोपकारी संगठन खालसा एड किसान आंदोलन के चलते टिकरी बॉर्डर से लेकर पूरे बाईपास पर मोर्चा संभाले हुए है। ऐसे में अब यहां किसानों की बढ़ती संख्या को देख संगठन भी किसानों को शेल्टर होम के साथ अन्य सुविधाएं देने की तैयारी में जुट गया है। इसके लिए संगठन ने रविवार के लिए अपनी तैयारी शुरू कर दी है। बाईपास पर खालसा एड एक पेट्रोल पंप के बाहर अपना कैंप चला रहा है।

ऐसे में अब यहां एक शेल्टर होम बनाने की तैयारी है, ताकि यहां रात के समय किसान सो सके। खालसा एड किसानाें काे कई तरह की सुविधाएं किसानों को देने में जुटा है। खालसा एड की पिछले 15 दिन से सेवा जारी है। इस दौरान कोविड-19 की गाइडलाइन भी ध्यान रखा जा रहा है। शेल्टर होम बनाने के बाद यहां भी कपड़े धोने के लिए वॉशिंग मशीनें, नहाने के लिए गीजर, टांगों की मसाज करने के लिए मशीनें लगाई जाएंगी।

वहीं, खालसा एड ने किसानों के लिए सेनिटाइजर मशीनें, बिस्तर आदि सुविधाएं देनी शुरू कर दी है। खालसा एड कोरोना जैसी महामारी के बीच किसानों को बिसलेरी पानी की बोतल दे रहा है। चाय, नाश्ता और चिकित्सा के साथ कंबल व गद्दे भी बांटे जा रहे हैं। हर ट्राॅली पर फायर सिलेंडर भी दिया जा रहा है। टिकरी बॉर्डर से लेकर पूरे बाईपास पर यह सुविधा की जा जारी है। बहादुरगढ़ में ग्रुप का नेतृत्व कर रहे सरदार गुरुचरण सिंह ने बताया कि आंदोलन में किसानों की परेशानी को देखते हुए संगठन यह सब कर रहा है।

बता दें कि जैसे-जैसे आंदोलन तेज हो रहा है वैसे-वैसे किसानों की सुविधाओं और उनके आराम के इंतजाम किए जा रहे हैं। टीवी के बाद किसानों के आराम के लिए खास मशीनों को इंतजाम किया जा रहा है। जल्द ही टिकरी बॉर्डर पर इन मशीनों के जरिए किसान पैरों की मसाज की जाएगी। खालसा एड इसकी तैयारी में लगा है। केंद्र सरकार किसानों से कानून में संशोधन करने के लिए कह रही है, लेकिन किसान कृषि कानून रद्द कराने की बात पर अड़े हैं।

