कृषि कानून:किसान खेत मजदूर संगठन ने कृषि कानूनाें के खिलाफ कल प्रदर्शन में भाग लेने का किया अाह्वान

बहादुरगढ़एक घंटा पहले
ऑल इंडिया किसान खेत मजदूर संगठन ने कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ सोमवार को झज्जर में हुए विशाल विरोध प्रदर्शन को सफल बनाने के लिए किसानों का धन्यवाद किया हैं। संगठन के प्रदेश सचिव जयकरण मांडोठी ने बताया कि 250 किसान संगठनों के विशाल मंच ऑल इंडिया किसान संघर्ष तालमेल कमेटी के आह्वान पर 5 नवंबर को रोड जाम को सफल बनाने, मुख्यमंत्री की गृह नगरी करनाल में 9 नवंबर को साझे प्रदर्शन में भी संगठन भाग लेगा।

26 व 27 नवंबर को ‘दिल्ली चलो’ के लिए किसानों को लामबंद किया जाएगा। इसे सफल बनाने लिए प्रदेश में 7 से 17 नवंबर तक हर जिला में छोटे-बड़े सैकड़ों गांवों में जनसभा कर किसानों दिल्ली चलो का न्योता दिया जाएगा। इस अभियान के दौरान किसान आंदोलन को सशक्त बनाने के लिए गांव-गांव में संघर्ष कमेटियां बना कर काले कानूनों की प्रतियाँ फूंकी जायेंगी। यह सिलसिला जारी रहेगा इन काले कानूनों को हरगिज स्वीकार नहीं किया जाएगा।उन्होंने कहा कि यह देश हम मज़दूर-किसानों का है, इस पर पूंजीपतियों का कब्जा नहीं होने देंगे और आंदोलन जारी रहेगा।

