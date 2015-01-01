पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बहादुरगढ़:शहर में नंदीशाला के लिए छह एकड़ जमीन काे लेकर ली जा रही कानूनी राय

बहादुरगढ़2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

शहर के सेक्टर नौ बाईपास के पास स्थित छह एकड़ जमीन पर कब्जा लेने के लिए नगर परिषद अब कोई भी कदम उठाने से पहले कानूनी राय ले रही है। नप की ओर से गत नौ अक्टूबर जेसीबी के साथ की गई कब्जा कार्रवाई के विरोध के बाद उसे बंद कर दिया ता। अब उस जमीन से कब्जा छुड़ाने के लिए नप ने हरियाणा के महाधिवक्ता (एजी) से भी सलाह मांगी है। जिससे स्थिति साफ हो सके।

गौरतलब है कि नगर परिषद की ओर से सेक्टर नौ बाईपास के पास छह एकड़ जमीन से किसानों का कब्जा छुड़वाने के लिए गत नौ अक्टूबर को कार्रवाई की गई थी। इस दौरान नप के दल को किसानों ने विरोध किया था। इस वजह से कब्जा कार्रवाई बीच में ही रोकनी पड़ी थी। किसानों का आरोप था कि यह जमीन उनकी है और नप जबरन उनकी जमीन पर कब्जा लेना चाह रही है।

एक एकड़ जमीन पर कब्जा लिया जा चुका

नप अधिकारियों का दावा है कि यह जमीन नप की है। एक एकड़ पर कब्जा लिया जा चुका है। शेष जमीन पर भी शीघ्र ही कब्जा लिया जाएगा। सेक्टर नौ बाईपास के पास जो जमीन है, उससे कब्जा छुड़वाने के प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं। अब जमीन से कब्जा छुड़वाने के लिए एजी से कानूनी राय लेकर ही कार्रवाई की जाएगी। इस स्थान पर शहर में सड़कों पर दौड़ रहे बेसहारा पशुओं व गाेवंश के लिए स्थान तय किया जाना है जिससे शहर की सड़कों से करीब पांच सौ सांडों को भी उस स्थान पर पहुंचाया जा सके। इसे लेकर नप ने तैयारी की थी पर अब यह मामला कानूनी दावपेंच में फंसता जा रहा है, जिससे निकलने के लिए नप ने कानूनी सलाह लेने का प्रयास तेज किया हुआ है।

