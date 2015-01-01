पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मांग:दिल्ली के बाजारों के बंद होने की आहट से स्थानीय दुकानदारों ने सामान स्टाॅक करना शुरू किया

बहादुरगढ़3 घंटे पहले
  • काेराेना के बढ़ते प्रभाव को देख सीएम केजरीवाल ने लाॅकडाउन लगाने के अधिकार मांगे

कोरोना के बढ़ते प्रभाव के चलते दिल्ली के बाजारों को कुछ समय के लिए बंद करने की तैयारी पर जहां दिल्ली के व्यापारियों के संगठनों ने दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल के राजधानी दिल्ली के बाजार क्षेत्रों में लॉकडाउन के प्रस्ताव पर कड़ी आपत्ति जतानी शुरू की है वहां बहादुरगढ़ के व्यापारियों ने आने वाले संकट को देखते हुए अभी से दुकानों के स्टाॅक को पूरा करना शुरू कर दिया है जिससे लोगों को किसी भी तरह की परेशानी का सामना नहीं करना पड़ा।

बहादुरगढ़ व्यापारी पहले की तरह से परेशान नहीं होना चाहते व बड़े व्यापारी दिल्ली के व्यापारियों के संपर्क में है। क्योंकि इससे लाखों लोगों की आजीविका संकट में पड़ जाएगी।

व्यापारियों के साथ विचार-विमर्श की मांग

व्यापारियों ने कहा कि दिल्ली सरकार को कोई भी निर्णय लेने से पहले वहां के व्यापारियों के साथ बातचीत करनी चाहिए। गौरतलब है कि दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने मंगलवार को कहा कि वह केंद्र के पास प्रस्ताव भेज रहे हैं कि दिल्ली सरकार को कोविड-19 हॉटस्पॉट की संभावना वाले बाजार क्षेत्रों में लॉकडाउन लगाने का अधिकार दिया जाए। व्यापारियों का कहना है कि इस प्रस्ताव पर कोई निर्णय लेने से पहले व्यापारियों के साथ विचार-विमर्श किया जाए।

हालांकि कोरोना का तेजी से बढ़ना निश्चित रूप से दिल्ली के लोगों के बीच एक बड़ी चिंता का विषय है, लेकिन इस मुद्दे को रणनीतिक तरीके से नियंत्रित करने की आवश्यकता है, न कि टुकड़ों में। व्यापारियों ने कहा कि बाजारों को बंद करने के फैसले से पहले सभी पहलुओं पर विचार किया जाना चाहिए।

बहादुरगढ़ के व्यापारी किरयाणा मार्केट के पदाधिकारियों ने कहा कि इस तरह के किसी कदम से सिर्फ नियमित इस्तेमाल के सामान की ही नहीं, बल्कि आवश्यक वस्तुओं की आपूर्ति भी प्रभावित होगी।

