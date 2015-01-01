पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दर्दनाक:लंगर की तैयारी कर रहे आढ़ती के मुनीम की तबीयत बिगड़ने से माैत

बहादुरगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • आढ़ती एसो. ने 20 लाख की मदद व सरकारी नौकरी की मांग की

किसान आंदोलन में पंजाब के संगरूर के धुरी क्षेत्र से 200 लोगों के जत्थे के साथ किसानों की मांग को लेकर बहादुरगढ़ पहुंचे धुरी के 65 वर्षीय कृष्ण लाल गुप्ता की किसानाें के लिए लंगर की तैयारी करते समय तबीयत बिगड़ने से मौत हो गई। किसान आंदोलन को लेकर टिकरी बॉर्डर पर बैठे बुर्जुग किसानों की हालत अब तेजी से बिगड़ने लगी है।

धरने में शामिल बर्जुगों में एक और आंदोलनकारी की मौत हो गई वह किसानों के लिए लंगर की तैयारी कर रहा था। बताया जा रहा है कि कृष्ण लाल गुप्ता किसानों के साथ बैठकर सब्जी काटने के साथ-साथ मटर छील रहे थे कि अचानक उनके सीने में दर्द होेने लगा। जिससे उसकी हालत लगातार बिगड़ती गई व बाद में अस्पताल में मौत हो गई।

अभी तक आंदोलन से जुड़े 6 लाेगाें की हाे चुकी माैत
कृषि कानूनों को रद्द करवाने की मांग लेकर टिकरी बॉर्डर पर डेरा डाले किसानों के लिए लंगर सेवा करने आए आढ़ती के मुनीम 65 वर्षीय कृष्ण लाल गुप्ता की तबीयत बिगड़ने से माैत हाे गई। किसानों की सहायता से शव को सिविल अस्पताल भिजवाया गया है। यहां पर अब तक आंदोलन से जुड़े छह लाेग जान गंवा चुके हैं। धुरी के महेश नगर के रहने वाले कृष्ण लाल वहां आढ़ती के पास मुनीम का कार्य करते थे और पंजाब से गुरुवार को ही किसानों का समर्थन करने आए आढ़तियों के साथ यहां पहुंचे थे।

टिकरी बॉर्डर के पास किसानों के साथ रह रहे थे। गुरुवार रात को ही वह लंगर में मटर छील रहे थे। इस बीच उसके सीने में दर्द हुआ। आसपास मौजूद किसानों ने उसे संभाला। एंबुलेंस बुलाई गई व अस्पताल पहुंचाया गया जहांं डाॅक्टरों ने उन्हें मृत घोषित कर दिया। उसके साथ आए दीपक सिंगला व अन्य लोगों ने आश्रितों 20 लाख मुआवजा व सरकारी नौकरी देने की मांग की है। इसकी खबर लगते ही संगरूर के धूरी क्षेत्र कृष्ण के घर पर सूचना देने के बाद बेटा अजय गुप्ता, साली का लड़का संदीर सिंघल, दोस्त टेकचंद व संदीप सिंघल बहादुरगढ़ पहुंच गए।

बेटे की सहमति पर शव का पाेस्टमार्टम करा परिजनाें काे साैंपा : पुलिस ने कृष्ण लाल गुप्ता के बेटे की सहमति से पोस्टमार्टम करवाने के साथ ही शव उसके परिजनों को सौंप दिया जिसके बाद वे दुखी मन से कृष्ण लाल गुप्ता के शव को वापस अपने घर को लेकर चले गए। वहीं धुरी की आढ़ती एसोसिएशन ने भी मृतक के परिवार को 20 लाख रुपए की मदद और एक सरकारी नौकरी देने की मांग की है। उनके दाेस्त टेकचंद ने बताया कि इससे पहले कृष्ण लाल को कभी भी हार्ट की कोई शिकायत नहीं आई थी।

