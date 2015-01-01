पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसान आंदोलन:महेंद्र सिंह टिकैत के पौत्र ने ढ़ासा बॉर्डर पर किसानों काे दिया समर्थन

बादली4 घंटे पहले
भारतीय किसान यूनियन के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष रहे महेंद्र सिंह टिकैत के पौत्र गौरव टिकैत ने शुक्रवार को ढ़ासा बॉर्डर पर पहुंचकर धरना रत किसानों का समर्थन कर हौंसला बढ़ाया। गुलिया खाप की अगुवाई में चल रहे धरने व प्रदर्शन में उपस्थित खापों व किसानों को संबोधित किया। गौरव टिकैत ने कहा कि सरकार को उनकी मांगे माननी ही पड़ेगी।

गौरव टिकट के साथ भारतीय किसान यूनियन दिल्ली प्रदेश के अध्यक्ष वीरेंद्र सिंह डागर, संरक्षक राज सिंह, खजान प्रधान, धर्मेंद्र यादव, प्रदीप ईसापुर, पवन डागर ईसापुर मुख्य रूप से गौरव टिकैत के साथ रहे। भारतीय किसान यूनियन दिल्ली प्रदेश अध्यक्ष सुरेंद्र डागर ने ढ़ासा बॉर्डर पर चल रहे धरने में गौरव टिकैत का परिचय लोगों से कराया। वीरेंद्र सिंह डागर ने कहा कि आप लोगों ने गौरव के दादा महेंद्र सिंह टिकैत के साथ काफी काम किया है। वर्तमान में भारतीय किसान यूनियन के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष नरेश टिकैत किसानों की सेवा में हर समय तैयार रहते हैं।

नरेश टिकैत को समय नहीं मिल पाने के कारण उनके पुत्र गौरव टिकैत अनेक स्थानों पर किसानों का हौसला अफजाई करने के लिए पहुंच रहे हैं। किसानों को संबोधित करते हुए गौरव टिकैत ने कहा कि सरकार को किसानों की मांगें माननी ही पड़ेगी। तीन कृषि कानून किसी भी तरह से किसानों के हक में नहीं हैं। सरकार को किसानों की बातों को जल्द मान लेना चाहिए और धरना प्रदर्शन समाप्त कराना चाहिए। गौरव टिकैत ने विस्तृत रूप से किसानों को तीन कृषि कानूनों की खामियों के बारे में बताया और कहा कि जब तक सरकार तीनों कृषि कानूनों को वापस नहीं ले लेती किसानों का धरना प्रदर्शन जारी रहेगा।

किसान किसी भी सूरत में पीदे हटने वाले नहीं हैं। उनकी संख्या और उनका मनोबल दिन-प्रतिदिन बढ़ेगा। सरकार की यह सोच बिल्कुल गलत है कि समय बीतने के साथ किसानों के हौसले प्रस्त हो जाएंगे। किसानों के हौसले बिल्कुल भी प्रस्त नहीं होंगे। सरकार जितना समय ज्यादा लेगी किसानों के हौसले और संख्या उतनी ही ज्यादा धरना स्थल पर दिल्ली में बढ़ेगी।

ढ़ासा बॉर्डर पर पहुंचने पर गौरव टिकैत का गुलिया खाप अध्यक्ष विनोद गुलिया ने विभिन्न खापों और किसानों की और से उनका स्वागत किया। धरने पर पहुंचकर किसानों का हौसला बढ़ाने के लिए उनका आभार भी व्यक्त किया। इस मौके पर मास्टर मनराज गुलिया, सोमबीर बोकल गुलिया, जिला पार्षद मामन ठेकेदार, सतवीर नंबरदार, विजयपाल गुलिया, प्रदीप धनखड,़ युवा समाजसेवी कैप्टन जहांगीरपुर, डा़ ओमप्रकाश धनखड़ तथा धरने पर मौजूद अन्य गुलिया खाप के 30 गांव से आए लोग विभिन्न संगठनों से जुड़े लोग व खापों से जुड़े लोग भी मौजूद रहे।

