पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बहादुरगढ़:सेक्टर-6 आरडब्ल्यूए के कॉलेजियम के निर्वाचित सदस्यों के कम पहुंचने की वजह से टली बैठक, आज फिर होगी

बहादुरगढ़2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बैठक करते सेक्टर-6 आरडब्ल्यूए के निर्वाचित सदस्य। - Dainik Bhaskar
बैठक करते सेक्टर-6 आरडब्ल्यूए के निर्वाचित सदस्य।

सेक्टर-6 रेजिडेंट वेलफेयर एसोसिएशन के कॉलेजियम के सदस्यों का चुनाव रविवार को हुआ था। इसमें नवनिर्वाचित 55 सदस्यों की बैठक साेमवार काे बुलाई गई, लेकिन सूचना के आभाव में कम ही सदस्य पहुंचे। ऐसे में बैठक को टाल दिया। अब यह बैठक मंगलवार दोपहर करीब 3 बजे सामुदायिक केंद्र में बुलाई है। इसमें कॉलेजियम के 55 सदस्यों के अलावा संस्थापक सदस्यों की बैठक होगी। बैठक में प्रधान समेत एसोसिएशन की पूरी कार्यकारिणी के चयन को लेकर चर्चा होगी। यदि सहमति बनती है तो सर्वसम्मति से प्रधान चुन लिया जाएगा। यदि नहीं तो निर्वाचन अधिकारी तेजबीर सिंह चुनाव का शेड्यूल जारी करेंगे।

ऐसे में प्रधान समेत अन्य पदाधिकारियों के चुनाव को लेकर नामांकन फार्म भरे जाएंगे। कॉलेजियम के निर्वाचित सदस्य व संस्थापक सदस्य मतदान करेंगे। बता दें कि कॉलेजियम के 55 सदस्यों में 35 सदस्यों का निर्विरोध चयन हो गया था। ऐसे में सेक्टर के 20 वार्डों का सदस्य बनने के लिए 41 उम्मीदवार मैदान में थे। इनका चुनाव भी हो चुका है। अब केवल प्रधान व पूरी कार्यकारिणी बनाने की लड़ाई है। निर्वाचन अधिकारी तेजबीर सिंह ने बताया कि निर्धारित शेड्यूल के हिसाब से सोमवार को कॉलेजियम के निर्वाचित सदस्य व संस्थापक सदस्य की बैठक बुलाई थी, लेकिन सूचना के आभाव में कम सदस्य ही पहुंचे थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें6 महीने बाद WHO में फिर शामिल हुआ अमेरिका, बाइडेन के फैसले से क्या बदलेगा और WHO को इससे क्या फायदा होगा? - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser