पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

रोष:मिड-डे-मील व आशा वर्करों की मीटिंग, वेतन 24 हजार देने की मांग

बहादुरगढ़2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सीटू ब्लाॅक कमेटी की एक मीटिंग मंगलवार मिड-डे-मील ब्लॉक प्रधान सूरजमुखी व आशा वर्कर ब्लॉक प्रधान कविता की अध्यक्षता शहर के देवीलाल पार्क में हुई। मीटिंग का संचालन मीनाक्षी ने किया। सीटू जिला प्रधान एवं मिड- डे-मील राज्य प्रधान सरोज दुजाना व सर्व कर्मचारी संघ हरियाणा बहादुरगढ़ ब्लॉक प्रधान बिजेंद्र सैनी ने संयुक्त रूप से बताया कि 26 नवंबर को केन्द्रीय ट्रेड यूनियनों व कर्मचारी संगठनों के आह्वान पर देशव्यापी हड़ताल होगी।

उन्होंने बताया कि सरकार ने मजदूरों व किसानों के खिलाफ एक प्रकार से युद्ध छेड़ दिया है और यह सब देशी-विदेशी बड़े पूंजीपतियों व कारपोरेटस घरानों के लिए किया जा रहा है। सितंबर में चले संसद के मानसून सत्र में मजदूरों व किसानों के हित में बने कानूनों को पूंजीपतियों के लिए बदल दिया गया वह हम सब के सामने है। व्यापक विरोध के बावजूद 44 श्रम कानूनों को 4 श्रम संहिताओं में बदल दिया गया। इन कानूनों के बदले जाने का अर्थ है। स्थाई रोजगार का खात्मा, कम से कम वेतन, मनमाना काम व काम के घंटे बढऩा, किसी प्रकार की रोजगार की सुरक्षा व सामाजिक सुरक्षा की गारंटी का खत्म होना।

निजीकरण बंद करने की मांग

कोरोना संकट के चलते पहले ही देश में 10 करोड़ से ज्यादा लोग बेरोजगार हो गए हैं। सार्वजनिक व सरकारी क्षेत्र को पूंजीपतियों के हाथों में सौपा जा रहा है। रेल, कोयला, बिजली, परिवहन, बीमा व बैंकों को विदेशी कारपोरेटस के हवाले किया जा रहा है। कोरोना संकट में भी सरकारी व सार्वजनिक क्षेत्र ने ही जनता व समाज को बचाने काम किया है। आशा वर्कर्स, आंगनवाड़ी, मिड-डे-मील, ग्रामीण सफाई कर्मचारी, ग्रामीण चौकीदार, सरकारी विभागों में कार्यरत ठेका कर्मचारियों ने अपनी जान जोखिम में डालकर भी इस महामारी में काम किया है।

बड़े-बड़े आंदोलनों के बाद भी सरकार द्वारा उनकी कोई सुध नहीं ली जा रही। मनरेगा के तहत काम न के बराबर। इन्हीं जनविरोधी नीतियों को केन्द्रीय ट्रेड यूनियनों व कर्मचारी संगठनों ने 26 नवंबर को देशव्यापी हड़ताल का निर्णय लिया है।

कर्मचारियों ने एक बार फिर सरकार से न्यूनतम वेतन 24 हजार रुपए लागू करने, बैंक बीमा सहित सार्वजनिक क्षेत्र का निजीकरण बंद करने, निजी व सरकारी क्षेत्र के छंटनी ग्रस्त मजदूरों व कर्मचारियों की नौकरी बहाल करने, ठेका-कच्चे कर्मचारियों को पक्का किए जाने, पुरानी पेंशन बहाल करने की मांग की। इस अवसर सुनीता, नीलम, पूनम, सीमा, रेखा, संतोष, रोशनी, सुदेश, कमलेश, गीता, रानी, सोनू, सरोज, रानी, कांता, बाला, सोना, रजनी, राजबाला, राजवंती, संतरा, निर्मला आदि मौजूद रही।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें