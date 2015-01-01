पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हड़ताल:सरकार के खिलाफ 26 को राष्ट्रव्यापी हड़ताल में शामिल हाेंगे नपा कर्मी, नप अधिकारी को सौंपा ज्ञापन

बहादुरगढ़5 घंटे पहले
सर्व कर्मचारी संघ हरियाणा के आह्वान पर नगर पालिका कर्मचारी संघ हरियाणा इकाई बहादुरगढ़ की मीटिंग शहीद राव तुलाराम पार्क में हुई। इसमें कर्मचारियों ने 26 नवंबर की राष्ट्रव्यापी हड़ताल को सफल बनाने के लिए रणनीति बनाई। एसकेएस हरियाणा जिला प्रधान रामबीर ने बताया कि हड़ताल को सफल बनाने के लिए अलग-अलग विभागों में जागरूकता कार्यकर्ता सम्मेलन किए जा रहे हैं।

जिला सचिव विष्णु जांगड़ा ने बताया कि केंद्रीय ट्रेड यूनियनों व कर्मचारी संगठनों की सैकड़ों स्वतंत्र फेडरेशनों के आह्वान पर वेतनमान, निजीकरण, छंटनी, ठेका प्रणाली, श्रम कानूनों में मजदूर विरोधी संशोधनों व लोकतांत्रिक अधिकारों पर किए जा रहे हमलों के खिलाफ देश के श्रमिक व कर्मचारी 26 नवंबर एक दिवसीय हड़ताल की जाएगी।

इसी मौके पर देश के 200 से ज्यादा किसान संगठन राजधानी दिल्ली में जाकर जनविरोधी सत्ता को चुनौती देंगे। मीटिंग के दौरान कर्मचारियों ने केंद्र सरकार व राज्य सरकार के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन कर नारेबाजी की।

अध्यक्षता इकाई प्रधान एवं राज्य सदस्य राजपाल और संचालन ब्लाक प्रधान बिजेंद्र सैनी ने किया। मीटिंग के बाद हड़ताल संबंधी ज्ञापन नगर परिषद अधिकारी को सौंपा।

इस अवसर पर ऑल हरियाणा पावर कारपोरेशन वर्कर यूनियन हैड ऑफिस हिसार से राज्य सचिव बंसीलाल, पूर्व सर्कल सचिव रवींद्र दलाल, प्रदीप छिकारा, जितेंद्र पहल, फायर ब्रिगेड से नवीन डागर, धर्मेन्द्र, नहरी सिंचाई विभाग हरियाणा पीडब्ल्यूडी मैकेनिकल वर्कर यूनियन ब्रांच प्रधान जगदीश, सुरेश, रणबीर, ओमप्रकाश, कामराज, राजेश, जयसिंह, मुकेश, राजपाल, हरिश, मंजीत, विजय, नरेश, संदीप, अनिल, रीतू, अमन डांगी आदि कर्मचारी रहे।

