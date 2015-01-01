पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसान आंदोलन:हाईवे पर किसानों के लिए 60 से अधिक पानी के टैंकर रखे, रोजाना शुद्धता की हो रही जांच, सुविधाओं की निगरानी के लिए अधिकारी तैनात

कृषि कानूनों को रद्द करने की मांग को लेकर बहादुरगढ़ में धरने पर बैठी महिलाएं।

किसान संगठनों के दिल्ली चलो के आह्वान पर बहादुरगढ़ बाईपास नेशनल हाईवे 9 पर धरना दे रहे किसानों को जिला प्रशासन मानवता के आधार पर मूलभूत सुविधाएं मुहैया करवा रहा है। डीसी जितेंद्र कुमार के निर्देशों पर जिला रेडक्राॅस सोसायटी सहित अन्य संबंधित विभाग सजगता व संवेदनशीलता के साथ आंदोलनरत किसानों को मूलभूत सेवाएं देने के लिए दिन-रात लगे हैं। इनकी सुरक्षा को लेकर प्रशासन सतर्क है।

शुक्रवार को डीसी जितेंद्र कुमार व एसपी राजेश दुग्गल ने लघु सचिवालय के सभागार में अधिकारियों के साथ व्यवस्थाओं की समीक्षा की। इस दौरान एसडीएम हितेंद्र कुमार सहित अन्य अधिकारी मौजूद रहे। पब्लिक हेल्थ के कार्यकारी अभियंता केके गिल ने बताया कि आंदोलनरत किसानों के लिए शुद्ध पेयजल की आपूर्ति की जा रही है।

इसके लिए 60 से अधिक पानी के टैंकर लगाए हैं। इसके अतिरिक्त 400 से अधिक पानी की टंकी अलग-अलग स्थानों पर रखी गई है। मोबाइल शौचालयों के पानी के टैंकों को भरा जा रहा है। विभाग की टीम आपूर्ति किए जा रहे पानी की शुद्धता व गुणवत्ता चैक करने के लिए प्रतिदिन सैंपल ले रही है। अधीक्षक अभियंता जगबीर मलिक की देखरेख में तीन कार्यकारी अभियंता, आठ एसडीओ व 16 जेई सहित अन्य स्टाफ इस कार्य के लिए लगे हैं।

स्वच्छता पर विशेष फोकस, रेडक्राॅस बांट रहा मास्क

नगर परिषद की ओर से विभिन्न स्थानों पर कूड़ेदान रखने के साथ ही पूरे बाईपास की सफाई कार्य को सुनिश्चित किया जा रहा है। जगह-जगह डस्टबिन रखे गए हैं। ट्रैक्टरों से कूड़ा उठाया जा रहा है। मोबाइल शौचालयों की भी सफाई की जा रही है। पानी भरवाया जा रहा है। साथ ही संबंधित विभागों की ओर से मूलभूत सुविधाओं की व्यवस्थाओं पर दिन-रात हर परिस्थिति पर नजर रखी जा रही है। उन्होंने बताया कि किसानों को भी स्वच्छता के प्रति जागरूक किया जा रहा है। जिला रेडक्राॅस के माध्यम से हैंडवाश के लिए साबुन और कोरोना से बचाव के लिए मास्क दिए जा रहे हैं।

आंदोलन की गतिविधियों पर प्रशासन की नजर

आंदोलन से जुड़ी हर गतिविधि पर प्रशासन नजर रखे हुए है। कोई अप्रिय घटना न घटे, इसके लिए अग्निशमन व स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीमों सहित अन्य संबंधित विभागीय अधिकारी पूरी सजगता के साथ दिन-रात अपनी ड्यूटी कर रहे हैं। रात के समय पूरे बाईपास पर बिजली निगम व हाईवे की ओर से रोशनी की व्यवस्था की गई है। खाद्य आपूर्ति भी सुनिश्चित रहे, इसके लिए गैस सिलेंडर भी निर्धारित दर पर आंदोलनरत किसानों को उपलब्ध कराए जा रहे हैं। बाईपास पर मौजूद आंदोलनरत किसानों के लिए सुरक्षा मानकों के अनुरूप सीसीटीवी से प्रशासन पैनी नजर रखे हुए है। असामाजिक तत्वों से निपटने के लिए पर्याप्त पुलिस फोर्स तैनात की गई है।

