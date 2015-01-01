पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रदूषण का असर:हाईवे पर सुबह दृश्यता 300 मीटर तक रही, हवा का रुख कमजोर होने के कारण बनी है परेशानी

बहादुरगढ़2 घंटे पहले
दोपहर 12 बजे तक प्रदूषण की चादर में ढका रहा बहादुरगढ़ शहर।

शहर में सुबह-सुबह घनी धुंध छाए रहने के साथ ही सूरज आसमान से दिन भर नदारद रहा और इसके साथ ही मंगलवार को वायु गुणवत्ता आपात स्तर के बेहद करीब पहुंच गई। पर बुधवार को मौसम में कुछ सुधार की भी संभावना है पर वह मामूली सुधार अधिक समय तक नहीं रहेगा। आज बहादुरगढ़ मे वायु गुणवत्ता सूचकांक (एक्यूआई) 400 रहा।

हाईवे पर सुबह दृश्यता केवल 300 मीटर थी, जिससे यातायात काफी प्रभावित हुआ। यह भी इस माह में ‘गंभीर श्रेणी में आता है। बहादुरगढ़ में लगातार छठे दिन वायु गुणवत्ता सूचकांक ‘गंभीर श्रेणी में दर्ज किया गया। वहीं सुबह आठ बजे पीएम 2.5 का स्तर 505 माइक्रोग्राम प्रति क्यूबिक मीटर था, जो सुरक्षित सीमा 60 माइक्रोग्राम प्रति क्यूबिक मीटर से 10 गुना अधिक है। सबुह आठ बजे पीएम10 का स्तर 777 माइक्रोग्राम प्रति क्यूबिक मीटर दर्ज किया गया।

झज्जर में दूसरे दिन भी बढ़ा रहा प्रदूषण का स्तर, दोपहर बाद मिली राहत

जिले में प्रदूषण का स्तर लगातार दूसरे दिन मंगलवार काे भी खराब बना रहा। एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स में दोपहर बाद कुछ सुधार होने से लोगों को राहत मिली। दिन में हल्की धूप खिली। मौसम विभाग के अनुमान के मुताबिक हवा का रुख कमजोर होने के कारण प्रदूषण के स्तर को खत्म होने में अभी कुछ दिन और लग सकते हैं। बता दें कि सोमवार अलसुबह से ही जिले में प्रदूषण का स्तर बेहद खराब रहा। लोगों की आंखों में जलन और सांस लेने में तकलीफ की शिकायत महसूस की जाती रही। मंगलवार को भी प्रदूषण का खराब स्तर बना रहा। हालांकि सोमवार के मुकाबले मंगलवार को अच्छी खासी धूप खिली। इसका असर वातावरण में देखने को मिला। इस कारण दोपहर बाद प्रदूषण के स्तर में गिरावट दर्ज की गई। दोपहर बाद मौसम में आए कुछ सुधार से लोगों ने राहत की सांस ली।

हवा का रुख कमजोर होने के कारण बनी स्थिति

जिले में प्रदूषण के स्तर को लेकर जो चिंताजनक स्थिति बनी हुई थी वह हवा के कमजोर रुख के कारण बनी। आसमान में हवा नहीं चलने से धुंआ ऊपर आसमान में इन नहीं निकल पाया। दूसरी ओर मौसम में ठंड होने से प्रदूषण के कारण नीचे जमीन की ओर पहुंच गया। आप जैसे जैसे हवा का रुख गति पकड़ेगा तब प्रदूषण के स्तर में भी सुधार नजर आएगा। सोमवार को हवा की गति 3 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटा के हिसाब से दर्ज की गई, जबकि आमतौर पर इन दिनों में हवा 22 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे के हिसाब से चलती है।

अधिकांश किसान एकत्रित कर रहे पराली

जिले में प्रदूषण का स्तर बढ़ने के बावजूद दो अहम बातें है, जिस कारण लोगों को राहत है। एक तो जिले के अंदर कोई भी ईंट भट्ठा नहीं चल रहा है। इस कारण उनकी चिमनी का धुआं निकल रहा। दूसरा जो भी किसान धान की खेती कर रहे हैं उनमें से अधिकांश पराली को एकत्रित कर उसे बेच रहे हैं। वहीं, कुछ अन्य जगह प्रणाली को एकत्रित कर उसका चारा बनाया जा रहा है।

