पाेस्टर लगाने से शहर में मचा हड़कंप:नप ने 16 कॉलोनियों में स्थिति स्पष्ट करने काे कहा डीईटीसी ने अवैध शराब की सूचना देने के पोस्टर लगवाएं

बहादुरगढ़एक घंटा पहले
अवैध शराब बिक्री को लेकर पोस्टर लगाते आबकारी विभाग की टीम।

शहर में बुधवार को दो विभागों द्वारा दीवारों व भवनों पर लगाए जा रहे पोस्टरों के चलते शहर के बाहरी क्षेत्रों में स्थित करीब 16 काॅलोनियों में आज दिन भर पोस्टरों को लेकर हड़कंप की स्थिति बनी रही। इसमें नगर परिषद विभाग ने सभी अवैध काॅलोनियों में बने अवैध भवनों को स्थिति साफ करने के लिए भवनों पर पाेस्टर लगाकर एक सप्ताह का समय दिया।

जिससे अवैध काॅलोनियों को काटने से रोका जा सके व जिन अवैध काॅलोनियों में भवन तैयार हो चुके हैं उन्हें तोड़ने से पहले यह कहने का मौका दिया जा सके कि भवनों को तोड़ने से पहले नोटिस चिपकाया गया था। बुधवार को ओमेक्स सिटी के पीछे रोहतक रोड पर कटी अवैध काॅलोनियों के भवनों पर पोस्टर चिपका दिए गए। इन पोस्टरों में भवन मालिक को एक सप्ताह में अपने भवन के कागजातों को दिखाने के लिए कहा गया है। यदि एक सप्ताह में जवाब नहीं दिया तो उस भवन को तोड़ने की कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

अवैध शराब की ब्रिकी की रोकथाम के लिए विशेष अभियान : डीईटीसी
प्रदेश के एक-दो जिलों में जहरीली शराब के सेवन से जनहानि के मामले प्रकाश मेंं आने के बाद झज्जर आबकारी एवं कराधान विभाग ने एतिहातन कदम उठाए हैं। डीईटीसी नरेंद्र कौशिक ने यह जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि अवैध शराब की बिक्री की रोकथाम के लिए जिला आबकारी एवं कराधान विभाग ने विशेष अभियान शुरू किया है। विशेष अभियान के तहत बड़े ठेकों व छोटे ठेकों पर स्टाॅक की जांच का काम जारी है।

विभाग ने लोगों को गुप्त सूचना देने के लिए तीन अधिकारियों के फोन नंबर जारी किए गए हैं। इन नंबरों पर जिला में कहीं भी अवैध शराब की बिक्री की जानकारी या दिखाई देने की गुप्त सूचना देकर वहां कार्रवाई करवाई जा सकती है। इसके साथ विभाग द्वारा शहर की सभी शहर की बाहरी अवैध काॅलोनियों में खंबों व दीवाराें पर पोस्टर लगाने का काम शुरू किया गया है। जिससे आम लोगों को खुले में बिक रही शराब की जानकारी विभाग के पास पहुंच सके।

अवैध भवनाें पर नाेटिस चिपकाने का काम शुरू
इस बारे में नगर परिषद के एटीपी जयपाल व भवन अधिकारी विवेक जैन ने कहा कि अवैध काॅलोनियों को तोड़ते समय लोगों का आरोप लगता है कि उन्हें नोटिस नहीं दिया गया। जबकि पहले केवल नोटिस वैसे भेजा जाता था। आज से शहर के अवैध भवनों पर नगर परिषद ने नोटिस चिपकाने का काम शुरू कर दिया है। जिससे नगर परिषद की टीम भवन को तोड़ने के लिए जाए तो वहां इस तरह की कोई शिकायत सामने नहीं आए। यह पोस्टर सभी अवैध काॅलोनियों के भवनों पर चिपकाए जाने हैं। खुले में शराब बिकने पर शिकायत देने के लिए दीवारों व खंबों पर पोस्टर चिपकाए।

