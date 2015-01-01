पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मिशन एडमिशन:अब आईटीआई में 26 नवंबर तक ले सकेंगे दाखिला, 23 तक जमा होगी ऑनलाइन फीस

बहादुरगढ़2 घंटे पहले
आईटीआई में दाखिले के लिए 5वीं मेरिट लिस्ट जारी हो गई है। यह शुक्रवार देर शाम जारी हुई। पांचवी मेरिट लिस्ट में आईटीआई को 127 सीटें अलॉट हुई हैं। अब विद्यार्थी डॉक्यूमेंट वेरिफिकेशन करा सकेंगे। 23 नवंबर तक ऑनलाइन फीस जमा होगी। आईटीआई में अब रिक्त पड़ी करीब 35 प्रतिशत सीटों पर विद्यार्थियों को दाखिला मिल सकता है। इससे पहले हुई चार काउंसिलिंग में करीब 65 प्रतिशत सीटें ही भर पाई। आईटीआई में दाखिला कमेटी के सदस्य सुमित कुमार ने बताया कि पांचवी मेरिट लिस्ट जारी हो चुकी है। इस लिस्ट में नाम आने वाले विद्यार्थी 23 नवंबर तक ऑनलाइन फीस जमा करा सकते हैं।

वहीं, आईटीआई में वेरिफिकेशन प्रक्रिया शुरू हो चुकी है। अब आवंटित सीटों पर वेरिफिकेशन और फीस भुगतान प्रक्रिया पूरी होने के बाद छात्रों का दाखिला पता हो जाएगा। पांचवी मेरिट सूची के जरिए आईटीआई में दाखिले 26 नवंबर तक होंगे। साथ ही अभी तक दाखिले से वंचित छात्रों के लिए आवेदन प्रक्रिया भी शुक्रवार से शुरू हो चुकी है। इन विद्यार्थियों को छठी काउंसिलिंग में दाखिले का मौका मिलेगा।

आईटीआई में खाली पड़ी सीटों पर दाखिले के लिए शेड्यूल के मुताबिक 20 नवंबर को पांचवी मेरिट कम सीट अलाॅटमेंट सूची जारी की गई है। इससे पहले 16 नवंबर तक चौथे राउंड के जरिए दाखिला प्रक्रिया पूरी की गई थी। वेरिफिकेशन के बाद 21 नवंबर से छात्र आवंटित सीटों पर फीस का भुगतान कर सकेंगे। इसके लिए छात्रों को 24 नवंबर तक चार दिन का समय मिलेगा। फीस भुगतान प्रक्रिया करने वाले छात्रों का दाखिला ही स्थायी माना जाएगा।

पांचवें राउंड की प्रक्रिया पूरी होने के बाद 27 को खाली सीटों की सूची जारी होगी

5वें राउंड की प्रक्रिया पूरी होने के बाद कौशल विकास एवं औद्योगिक प्रशिक्षण विभाग की ओर से 27 नवंबर को संस्थान में खाली सीटों की सूची जारी की जाएगी। इन खाली सीटों पर ट्रेड या संस्थान के विकल्प में बदलाव के लिए छात्रों को 28 से 30 नवंबर तक मौका दिया जाएगा। छात्र रिक्त सीटों पर दाखिले के लिए 20 से 28 नवंबर तक आवेदन कर सकते हैं। विभाग की ओर से दो दिसंबर को छठी काउंसिलिंग के लिए मेरिट सूची जारी की जाएगी।

