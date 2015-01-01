पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पहल:अब उम्मीद कॅरियर पोर्टल पर विद्यार्थी चुन सकेंगे अपना कॅरियर

बहादुरगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शिक्षा निदेशालय ने सरकारी स्कूलों में शुरू की पहल

स्कूल शिक्षा निदेशालय हरियाणा ने सरकारी स्कूलों में विद्यार्थियों का व्यावसायिक मार्गदर्शन करने के लिए उम्मीद कॅरियर पोर्टल की पहल की है। पोर्टल के माध्यम से विद्यार्थियों को 10वीं कक्षा के बाद संकाय चुनने व कक्षा 12वीं के बाद उच्च शिक्षा के विकल्प व कॅरियर बनाने के टिप्स दिए जाएंगे। उम्मीद पर कोर्सेज, काॅलेज, प्रवेश परीक्षा, छात्रवृत्ति व फैलोशिप की जानकारी उपलब्ध है।

इसी कड़ी में निदेशालय की ओर से जिले के हर स्कूल में दो पीजीटी अध्यापकों को ऑनलाइन माध्यम से प्रशिक्षण दिया गया। इसमें पोर्टल पर राज्य के 10वीं से 12वीं के लगभग 4 लाख 70 हजार विद्यार्थियों, 3344 विद्यालयों व लगभग 7000 अध्यापकों की लॉगइन आईडी तैयार की गई हैं। विभाग ने उज्ज्वल भविष्य हेल्पलाइन नाम से राज्य हेल्पलाइन 7303910911 जारी किया है, जिस पर विद्यार्थी कॅरियर संबंधित टिप्स ले सकते हैं। गुरुवार विद्यार्थियों को पोर्टल के प्रति जागरूक करने के लिए वेबिनार की।

स्कूल शिक्षा निदेशालय ने जिला स्तर पर भी उम्मीद परामर्श केंद्र स्थापित किए हैं। झज्जर में यह केंद्र राजकीय कन्या वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक विद्यालय झज्जर में है। काउंसलर डॉ. पूजा नांदल ने बताया कि केंद्र पर सरकारी स्कूल के विद्यार्थियों के लिए निशुल्क परामर्श, मार्गदर्शन व विभिन्न मनोवैज्ञानिक जांच की सुविधा उपलब्ध है। विद्यार्थी जिला परामर्श केंद्र पर फोन नंबर 6283848588 पर अपनी समस्याओं के बारे में संपर्क कर सकते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकर्ज लेकर दुकान लगाई हूं, एक्को ग्राहक नहीं है, पहले इतनी भीड़ होती थी कि दुकान चलाने बाहर से लड़के बुलाने पड़ते थे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें