पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

गुप्त नवरात्र:माघ गुप्त नवरात्र 12 को, नौ दिन मां दुर्गा के स्वरूपों की होगी पूजा

बहादुरगढ़2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मां दुर्गा के साथ ही तांत्रिक 10 महाविद्याओं को प्रसन्न करने के लिए की जाती है पूजा

हिंदू धर्म में नवरात्रि का विशेष महत्व होने के कारण नवरात्रि के नौ दिन मां दुर्गा के अलग-अलग स्वरूपों की पूजा होगी। मुख्य रूप से नवरात्रि शरद और चैत्र में आते, लेकिन शास्त्रों में कुल चार प्रकार के नवरात्रि वर्णित हैं। शरद नवरात्रि, चैत्र नवरात्रि, माघ नवरात्रि और आषाढ़ नवरात्रि। माघ और आषाढ़ नवरात्रि को गुप्त नवरात्रि कहते हैं।

इस साल माघ गुप्त नवरात्रि 12 फरवरी 2021 (शुक्रवार) से शुरू हो रहे हैं। पंडित प्रवीण शास्त्री ने बताया कि अंग्रेजी कैलेंडर के अनुसार, माघ गुप्त नवरात्रि जनवरी-फरवरी महीने में मनाई जाती है। जबकि आषाढ़ नवरात्रि जून-जुलाई के महीने में आते हैं। गुप्त नवरात्रि में मां दुर्गा के साथ ही तांत्रिक 10 महाविद्याओं को प्रसन्न करने के लिए पूजा की जाती है। मान्यता है कि गुप्त नवरात्रि में मां दुर्गा की पूजा को जितना गुप्त रखा जाता है, फल उतना ही ज्यादा मिलता है।

9 फरवरी को मकर राशि में शनि होंगे उदित, इन राशियों को होगा जबरदस्त लाभ

मां दुर्गा के इन स्वरूपों की होती है पूजा

मां कालिके

तारा देवी

त्रिपुर सुंदरी

भुवनेश्वरी

माता चित्रमस्ता

​​​​​​​ त्रिपुर भैरवी

मां धूम्रवती

​​​​​​​ माता बगलामुखी

​​​​​​​ मातंगी

कमला देवी

गुप्त नवरात्रि 2021 तिथि और घट स्थापना शुभ मुहूर्त

नवरात्रि शुरू 12 फरवरी {नवरात्रि समाप्त 21 फरवरी कलश स्थापना मुहूर्त: सुबह 08:34 बजे से 09:59 बजे तक अभिजीत मुहूर्त: दोपहर 12:13 बजे से 12:58 बजे तक।

मदिरों में होगी पूजा: कहते हैं कि गुप्त नवरात्रि के दौरान तांत्रिक और अघोरी मां दुर्गा की आधी रात में पूजा करते हैं। मां दुर्गा की प्रतिमा या मूर्ति स्थापित कर लाल रंग का सिंदूर और सुनहरे गोटे वाली चुनरी अर्पित की जाएगी इसके बाद मां के चरणों में पानी वाला नारियल, केले, सेब, खील, बताशे और श्रृंगार का सामान अर्पित किया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें