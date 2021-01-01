पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आंदोलन के साथ अभियान:सांसद दीपेंद्र सिंह हुड्डा के निर्देश पर पेयजल और सफाई व्यवस्था की चालू

बहादुरगढ़5 घंटे पहले
सांसद दीपेंद्र सिंह हुड्डा के निर्देश पर टिकरी बॉर्डर से बहादुरगढ़ बाईपास पर चल रहे आंदोलन स्थल पर पेयजल व सफाई व्यवस्था सुचारू हो गई है। सांसद दीपेंद्र सिंह हुड्डा की ओर से किसान हित में उठाए गए कदम से यहां पर सफाई अभियान चलाया जा रहा है।

चेयरपर्सन शीला राठी के प्रतिनिधि संदीप राठी ने मंगलवार को पार्षदों के साथ मिलकर सफाई व्यवस्था का जायजा लिया और सफाई कर्मचारियों को उचित दिशा-निर्देश दिए। टैंकरों से पेयजल की सप्लाई की जा रही है। इससे किसान खुश हो गए हैं।

टिकरी बॉर्डर के मंच से भी किसान नेता परगट सिंह, जोगेंद्र नैन, विकास सीसर व बलदेव आदि ने सांसद दीपेंद्र सिंह हुड्डा, चेयरपर्सन शीला राठी व उनके प्रतिनिधि संदीप राठी का धन्यवाद किया। किसान नेताओं ने बताया कि प्रशासन ने कुछ दिन पहले बिजली, पानी व सफाई की सुविधा आंदोलन स्थल पर खत्म कर दी थी। ऐसे में सांसद दीपेंद्र सिंह हुड्डा को जब इस बात का पता चला तो उनके निर्देश पर खुद के खर्च पर चेयरपर्सन शीला राठी व उनके प्रतिनिधि संदीप राठी आंदोलन स्थल पर पहुंचे और सोमवार को उन्होंने पानी के लिए टैंकर लगा दिए। सफाई करने के लिए सफाई कर्मचारी लगवाए और कई शौचालय में भी रखवाए हैं।

