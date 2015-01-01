पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिक्षा:स्कूलों में 20 फीसदी ही आए विद्यार्थी, हेल्थ कार्ड नहीं बनने से कम रही संख्या

  • हेल्थ कार्ड बनवाने के लिए सामान्य अस्पताल में विद्यार्थियों की लगी लाइन

हेल्थ कार्ड नहीं बनने के कारण तीसरे दिन बुधवार को भी स्कूलों में विद्यार्थियों की संख्या कम रही। 20 प्रतिशत विद्यार्थी ही स्कूल आए। कुछ स्कूलों में तो इससे भी कम संख्या रही। वहीं, सामान्य अस्पताल में हेल्थ कार्ड बनवा के लिए बुधवार को विद्यार्थियों की लाइन लगी रही। दो दिन में सामान्य अस्पताल में पहुंचकर करीब 400 बच्चे अपने हेल्थ कार्ड बनवा चुके हैं।

दरअसल शिक्षा विभाग ने विद्यार्थियों को स्कूल आने के लिए माता-पिता की लिखित सहमति के साथ हेल्थ कार्ड भी लाना अनिवार्य किया है। इसके बाद ही स्कूल में प्रवेश दिया जा रहा है। ऐसे में कई विद्यार्थी स्कूल नहीं पहुंच पा रहे हैं। अभिभावकों का कहना है कि कोरोना संक्रमण के डर से बच्चों को अस्पताल या डॉक्टर के पास नहीं भेज पा रहे। हलांकि सामान्य अस्पताल में कार्ड बनाए जा रहे हैं। इसके लिए बच्चों जांच भी की जा रही है कि उनमें कोरोना के लक्षण तो नहीं है। जिला नोडल अधिकारी सुदर्शन पुनिया के अनुसार नियमानुसार विद्यार्थियों को बताया गया है कि वे अपने स्वास्थ्य की जांच करवाएं। रिपोर्ट कार्ड लेकर ही स्कूलों में आएं।

बता दें कि 10वीं और 12वीं की कक्षाओं के लिए सोमवार से एक बार फिर से स्कूल खुल गए, लेकिन अब भी विद्यार्थियों की संख्या कम ही है। इसकी मुख्य वजह हेल्थ कार्ड माना जा रहा है। बुधवार को जो विद्यार्थी स्कूल में अपने साथ हेल्थ कार्ड लेकर नहीं आए उन्हें वापस भेज दिया गया। इस बार भी विद्यार्थियों को स्कूल आने के लिए माता-पिता के लिखित सहमति के साथ स्वास्थ्य जांच रिपोर्ट भी लाना अनिवार्य है। इसके बाद ही उनको स्कूल में प्रवेश दिया जा रहा है।

जिला शिक्षा विभाग की माने तो बच्चे अभी हेल्थ कार्ड बनवा रहे हैं। आगामी दिनों में संख्या बढ़ने की उम्मीद है। वहीं, अभिभावक अभी भी कोरोना को लेकर चिंतित है। उनका कहना है कि अभी तक वे बच्चों का हेल्थ कार्ड नहीं बनवा पाए हैं। अभिभावकों की माने तो अभी हेल्थ कार्ड बनवाने के लिए जाना भी किसी खतरे से कम नहीं है। अभिभावक भी बच्चों को स्कूल भेजकर किसी तरह का खतरा नहीं लेना चाहते। अभिभावकों के सहमति पत्र न मिलने के कारण भी बच्चे स्कूलों में नहीं आ रहे हैं।

