शिक्षा:कॉलेजो‌ं में दाखिले के लिए ओपन काउंसिलिंग दो नवंबर तक, फीस ऑनलाइन हाेगी जमा

बहादुरगढ़2 घंटे पहले
कॉलेजो‌ं में यूजी एडमिशन के लिए ओपन काउंसिलिंग के तहत वेटिंग लिस्ट बना कर एडमिशन का दौर जारी है। काॅलेजों में स्नातक दाखिला के तहत खाली रह गई सीटों पर गुरुवार को भी फिजिकल काउंसिलिग की गई। राजकीय कालेज में विद्यार्थियों ने अपने कागजातों के साथ काउंसिलिग में भाग लिया। वहीं राजकीय महिला काॅलेज में भी काउंसिलिग जारी रही। जिन स्टूडेंट्स के कागजात ठीक पाए गए, उनकी फीस ऑनलाइन जमा होगी। मेरिट के आधार पर खाली सीटों पर दाखिला होगा। काउंसिलिग प्रक्रिया 2 नवंबर तक जारी रहेगी।

खाली सीटाें पर मेरिट के Eधार पर दिया जा दाखिला

राजकीय महिला कॉलेज की नोडल अधिकारी अनीता रानी ने बताया कि स्टूडेंट्स को अपने आवेदन का प्रिट, पोर्टल पर अपलोड किए गए सभी कागजातों की तीन-तीन प्रतियां, माइग्रेशन सर्टिफिकेट साथ लेकर आना है। काउंसिलिग का समय सुबह 9 से साढ़े 12 बजे के बीच रखा गया है। दाखिले के लिए स्टूडेंट्स ही मौके पर मौजूदगी जरूरी है।

कॉलेज प्रबंधन की माने तो पहली व दूसरी मेरिट लिस्ट में भारी संख्या में स्टूडेंट्स दाखिले से वंचित रह गए थे। शहर के तीन कालेजों की 2180 सीटों पर 773 विद्यार्थी ही दाखिला ले पाए थे। शेष 1407 सीटें खाली है। इन खाली सीटों पर ओपन काउंसिलिग से दाखिले हो रहे है।सरकारी काॅलेजों में फीस ऑनलाइन ही जमा होगी लेकिन एडिड व सेल्फ फाइनेंस काॅलेजों में ऑफलाइन फीस जमा कराने का विकल्प भी खुला है। वहीं काउंसिलिग में जिनके कागजात ठीक मिल रहे हैं,उन्हें खाली सीटों पर मेरिट के आधार पर दाखिला दिया जा रहा है।

