उच्चतर शिक्षा विभाग:कॉलेजों में दाखिले के लिए ओपन काउंसिलिंग 5 तक

बहादुरगढ़2 घंटे पहले
कॉलेजों में दाखिले को लेकर ओपन काउंसिलिंग चल रही है। उच्चतर शिक्षा विभाग ने ओपन काउंसिलिंग की तारीख 2 नवंबर से बढ़ाकर 5 नवंबर कर दी है। ओपन काउंसिलिंग में नाम आने पर स्टूडेंट्स अपनी फीस जमा करवाकर सीट पक्की कर रहे हैं। कॉलेजों में बीएससी मेडिकल व नॉन मेडिकल, आदि कोर्सों की सीटें खाली पड़ी हैं।

शहर के काॅलेजों में दाखिले के लिए सामान्य श्रेणी की सीटें फुल होने के बाद अब एससी व बीसी श्रेणी की सीटों को भरने के लिए कॉलेज प्रबंधन लगा है। इसके लिए ओपन काउंसिलिंग की जा रही है। इन श्रेणी में कम संख्या में स्टूडेंट्स काउंसिलिंग प्रक्रिया भाग ले रहे हैं। ऐसे में इन सीटों को भरने के काॅलेजों की ओर से ओपन काउंसिलिंग की प्रक्रिया खत्म होने के बाद विभाग के आदेशों पर खाली सीटों को सामान्य श्रेणी के लिए खोला जाएगा। उस दौरान लेट फीस के साथ पहले आओ पहले-पाओ के आधार पर दाखिला दिया जाएगा। बता दें कि खाली सीटों को भरने के लिए ओपन काउंसिलिंग का समय 2 नवंबर से अब 5 नवंबर कर किया है। 5 नवंबर तक फिलहाल बिना लेट फीस के दाखिला दिया जा रहा है। इधर, राजकीय काॅलेज के नोडल ऑफिसर कमल रंगा ने बताया कि ओपन काउंसिलिंग 5 नवंबर तक चलेगी। स्टूडेंट कॉलेज आकर इसका लाभ उठा सकते हैं।

