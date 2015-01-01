पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

असुविधा:बेसहारा गोवंश के लिए नंदीशाला बनवाने व नाले ढकवाने को संगठनाें ने एसडीएम को सौंपा ज्ञापन

बहादुरगढ़3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बहादुरगढ़ में तीन साल में गाेवंश की चपेट में अाने से 8 लाेगाें की हाे चुकी माैत

शहर की दर्जन भर संस्थाओं के प्रतिनिधियों ने एसडीएम बहादुरगढ़ को एक ज्ञापन सौंपा। अपने ज्ञापन में इन सामाजिक संस्थाओं के प्रतिनिधियों ने प्रशासन को शहर में घूम रहे बेसहारा गोवंश की दयनीय दशा से अवगत कराया।

ज्ञापन में बताया गया कि सोमवार को ही रेल की चपेट में आने से दो नंदियों ने मौके पर ही दम तोड़ दिया तथा तीसरे नंदी की हालत गंभीर है। इसके अलावा गहरे नालों में गिरे दो गोवंश को भी बचाया गया। संस्था सदस्यों ने कहा कि शायद ही कोई ऐसा दिन हो जब कोई गोवंश नाले में न गिरता हो।

इन संस्थाओं के सदस्यों ने कहा कि कई बार गोवंश की आपसी लड़ाई की चपेट में आकर बेकसूर नागरिक भी अपनी जान से हाथ धो बैठते हैं। इसलिए प्रशासन जल्द से जल्द नंदीशाला बनवाकर इन बेसहारा गोवंशों को आश्रय देने का कार्य करे।

संस्थाओं ने ज्ञापन में खुले गहरे नालों को ढकवाने की भी मांग की। ज्ञापन देने वालों में गाेधन सेवा समिति के प्रधान रमेश राठी, सेक्टर-2 आरडब्लूए के प्रधान सुनील छिल्लर बराही, पार्षद पति राजेश खत्री, सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता आरके दलाल, वीरेंद्र आर्य, विकास पांडेय, मोहित देशवाल, मांगेराम, मुकेश जून, प्रतीक राठी, निशांत, विक्की, धर्मपाल, तुलेराम आदि शामिल रहे।

राेहतक राेड पर निर्मित नाले में एक महीने में 4 गाेवंश गिरकर हुए घायल

शहर में अलग-अलग जगहों पर नाले खुले होने की वजह से उनमें बेसहारा गोवंश गिरकर घायल हो रहे हैं। उन्हें निकालने के लिए मशक्कत की जा रही है। सोमवार को फिर खंड विकास एवं पंचायत कार्यालय के बाहर खुले नाले में एक गोवंश गिर गया था। गोधन सेवा समिति व दमकल दस्ते के सहयोग से आसपास के लोगों ने मशक्कत के बाद उसे निकाला था।

रोहतक रोड पर निर्मित नाले में पिछले एक महीने में ही चार बार गोवंश गिरकर घायल हो चुके हैं। इसके लिए लोगों द्वारा कई बार आवाज उठाई जा चुकी है पर किसी भी विभाग पर इसका असर नहीं हो रहा है। सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता राजेश खत्री ने प्रशासन से एक बार फिर खुले नालों को ढंकवाने की अपील की है।

शहर में कई जगहों पर खुले नाले होने की वजह से हर रोज कहीं न कहीं गोवंश उनमें गिरकर चोटिल हो रहा है। यह बड़ा ही दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है। शहर में ये बेसहारा गोवंश आफत भी बन रहे हैं। इनके कारण कई हादसे हो चुके हैं। शहर में हजारों गोवंश, नप के पास नहीं कोई समाधान।

शहर में हजाराें गाेवंश खुले में घूम रहे

शहर में खुले में करीब एक हजार गोवंश खुले में घूम रहा है। ये गोवंश कभी खुले नालों में गिरकर अपनी जान गंवा रहे हैं तो कभी इनकी चपेट में आकर शहर के लोग अकाल मौत का शिकार हो रहे या फिर घायल हो रहे हैं। अकेले बहादुरगढ़ में ही गोवंश की चपेट में आने से करीब तीन साल में ही आठ लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है।

मगर नगर परिषद की ओर से गोवंश को लेकर कोई समाधान नहीं निकाला गया है। पिछले दिनों सेक्टर छह निवासी महिपाल गुलिया व योगेंद्र राठी ने अदालत में केस भी दायर किया था, जिसकी सुनवाई चल रही है। इस केस को लेकर ही नप ने सेक्टर नौ बाईपास पर जमीन से कब्जा छुड़वाने का प्रयास किया था लेकिन किसानों के विरोध के चलते कार्रवाई बीच में ही छोड़नी पड़ी थी।

मामला अब भी विचाराधीन है और नप इस मामले में कार्रवाई को लेकर प्रदेश के महाधिवक्ता से राय ले रही है। उसके बाद ही कब्जा छुड़वाने की कार्रवाई की जाएगी, ताकि यहां पर गोशाला बनाई जा सके।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें