पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नहीं हो रहा नियमों का पालन:सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के लिए दुकानों के बाहर बनाए पेंट के गोले हो रहे गायब

बहादुरगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

शहर में भी कोरोना के मामले बढ़ते जा रहे हैं। एक माह में सक्रिय लोगों की संख्या तेजी से बढ़ने लगी है। वहीं दिल्ली जाने व वहां से आने वाले से भी बहादुरगढ़ में एक बार फिर से कोरोना के प्रकोप में तेजी की संभावना बन गई है। वहीं दिल्ली में कोरोना के बढ़ते मामलों को देखते हुए दिल्ली सरकार ने मंगलवार को बाजार बंद करने का प्रस्ताव केंद्र को भेजा हुआ है। उससे पहले दिल्ली के बाजार भी बंद करने की भी तैयारी की थी।

अब बहादुरगढ़ में भी सामाजिक संगठनों ने एक बार फिर से बाजारों में नियम पालन कराने की गतिविधियां तेज करने के प्रयास तेज कर दिए हैं। जल्द ही शहर के बाजारों में एक बार फिर से बाजारों में बदलाव दिखाई देगा क्योंकि आठ माह पहले दुकानों के बाहर बने गोलाे अब गायब हो गए हैं। माना जा रहा है कि दुकानों के बाहर घेरे फिर से बनने लगेंगे।

शहर में कोरोना से बचाव के लिए आठ माह पहले की गई सभी सतर्कता के उपायों को ठंडे बस्ते में डाल दिया गया है। गुरुवार को भी इस बाजार में पांव रखने तक का स्थान नहीं बचा था। बाजार में सामाजिक दूरी के लिए लोगों ने सभी उपायों को अनदेखा कर दिया है। वहीं दुकानों के बाहर पेंट से घेरे भी अब गायब हो गए हैं। अब शहर के लोगों ने कोरोना के बढ़ते मामलों के चलते सभी पुराने नियमों का सख्ती से पालन करने के लिए व्यापारियों को कहा गया है। व्यापारियों ने बताया कि बाजार में पहले भी सामाजिक दूरी के लिए घेरे तैयार किए थे, इनके मिटने के बाद अब जल्द ही फिर से घेरे तैयार करने को कहा जा रहा है। प्रयास किया जा रहा है कि बिना मास्क के दुकान में प्रवेश नहीं दिया जाए।जो बिना मास्क के आ रहे हैं उन्हें मुफ्त में मास्क दिए जाए। बाजार में प्रवेश के लिए कई रास्ते हैं सभी से जांच के बाद प्रवेश की व्यवस्था सुनिश्चित करना संभव नहीं है पर व्यापारियों को समझाया जा सकता है।

बाजारों में सामाजिक दूरी बनाए रखने की मांग उठाई

रेलवे रोड में रेडिमेड गांरमेट्स की दुकान चलाने वाले उमेश अग्रवाल ने बताया कि यहां ग्राहक को बिना थर्मल स्क्रेनिंग और सेनेटाइज के प्रवेश देना संभव नहीं है पर कम से कम दुकानों के बाहर एक बार फिर से घेरे को लगा सकते हैं। इसके साथ-साथ शौरूम के गेट पर पोस्टर चस्पा कर मास्क, हाथों को सेनेटाइज करने, थर्मल स्क्रेनिंग और सामाजिक दूरी का पालन करने के निर्देश दिए जा सकते हैं। हम भी प्रयास कर रहे हैं कि जब कोई ग्राहक ट्रायल के लिए कपड़ों का इस्तेमाल करता है तो उनको अलग कर दें। इसके साथ-साथ संक्रमण को खत्म करने के लिए उस पर प्रेस की जाती है। उन कपड़ों को दो दिन के लिए अलग कर दिया जाता है। ग्राहकों की थर्मल स्क्रेनिंग और हाथ सेनेटाइज की व्यवस्था की तैयारी की जा रही है। वैसे भी बिना मास्क कोई अंदर प्रवेश नहीं कर सकता है। ज्यादातर दुकानदार सभी प्रकार की सतर्कता बरत रहे हैं, लेकिन सड़क पर खड़े लोगों को कौन समझाएं कि बिना मास्क के नहीं घूमना।

नाहरा-नाहरी रोड मार्केट में सामाजिक दूरी नहीं दिखी

दिवाली के बाद भी नाहरा-नाहरी रोड पर पहले ही की तरह से भीड़ बढ़ने लगी है। लोग शादियों के लिए खरीदारी करते अा रहे हैं। यहां सामाजिक दूरी पर लापरवाही पूरी तरह से हावी है। खरीदारी करने आई मोहिनी वर्मा ने बताया कि बहन की शादी की खरीदारी काफी हद तक हो चुकी है, लेकिन इसके बाद भी और सामान खरीदना बाकी है। उन्होंने कहा कि बाजारों में सख्ती की जरूरत है। नहीं तो सभी लोग कोरोना का शिकार बन जाएंगे।

छठ पूजा का सामान लेने के लिए गांधी मार्केट में उमड़ी भीड़

गांधी मार्केट की सटी सड़क में दुकानों पर भीड़ दिखी। यहां छठ पूजा का सामान भी मिल रहा है व दुकानों में महिलाओं की भीड़ थी। कुछ महिलाएं खरीदारी कर रही थी। पर किसी ने भी मास्क नहीं लगाया हुअा था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकर्ज लेकर दुकान लगाई हूं, एक्को ग्राहक नहीं है, पहले इतनी भीड़ होती थी कि दुकान चलाने बाहर से लड़के बुलाने पड़ते थे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें