बहादुरगढ़ को स्टार बनाओ:स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण में रूचि नहीं दिखा रहे लोग, 26 दिन में 202 ने दिया फीडबैक

बहादुरगढ़2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
ट्राॅली में कूड़ा डालते हुए शहरवासी। - Dainik Bhaskar
ट्राॅली में कूड़ा डालते हुए शहरवासी।

हर साल जनवरी में होने वाला स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण इस बार मार्च में होना है, लेकिन केंद्रीय शहरी विकास मंत्रालय ने सिटीजन फीडबैक लेने का काम शुरू कर दिया है। करीब 26 दिन बीत चुके हैं। इस बार भी सिटीजन फीडबैक 1500 नंबर का है। इसलिए स्वच्छता रैंकिंग में लोगों की राय महत्वपूर्ण है, लेकिन बहादुरगढ़ के लोग अभी भी पीछे हैं। इन 26 दिन में केवल 202 लोगों ने फीडबैक दिया है, जबकि अन्य शहर के फीडबैक की संख्या हजारों में पहुंच गई है।

यह फीडबैक फोन करके या आपसे संपर्क करके नहीं लिया जा रहा, बल्कि लोगों को स्वयं ही अपने शहर की सफाई का फीडबैक देना है। इसमें लोग रूचि नहीं ले रहे हैं। सिटीजन फीडबैक 31 मार्च तक चलेगा। लोगों को अपना फीडबैक देने के लिए ऑनलाइन सुविधा दी है। इसके जरिए लोग घर बैठे ही अपनी राय दे सकते हैं। स्वच्छ भारत मिशन के इंचार्ज राजेश मलिक ने बताया कि स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण के लिए फीडबैक जारी है। लोग सफाई के आधार पर अपनी शहर की स्वच्छता के बारे में सवालों के जबाव दे सकते हैं।

इस बार एक मार्च से शहर में आएगी टीम

बता दें कि शहर को एक बार फिर स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण 2021 पर खरा उतरना होगा। इसके लिए स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण 2021 के लिए केंद्रीय शहरी विकास मंत्रालय ने शहरवासियों से फीडबैक मांगा है। इसके आधार पर शहर को अंक मिलेंगे। इसके लिए मंत्रालय ने एप व वेबसाइट की शुरुआत कर रखी है।

ऑनलाइन फीडबैक दिया जा रहा
शहरवासी मोबाइल ऐप डाउनलोड कर अपने शहर की सफाई व्यवस्था के बारे में फीडबैक मंत्रालय को दे सकते हैं। सर्वेक्षण में इस बार लोगों से 8 प्रमुख सवालों के जवाब देने होंगे। हर साल स्वच्छ सर्वेक्षण की शुरुआत 4 जनवरी से होती है, लेकिन इस बार एक मार्च से टीम शहर में आएगी। स्वच्छ सर्वेक्षण 2021 की तैयारियों को लेकर नगर परिषद को कोरोना और किसान आंदोलन के बीच समय मिल गया है। वैसे तो स्वच्छ सर्वेक्षण 2021 को लेकर नगर परिषद ने पहले ही कमर कस रखी है, लेकिन अब स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण के लिए ऑनलाइन माध्यम से सिटीजन फीडबैक शुरू हो गया है। इस बार सिटीजन फीडबैक ऑनलाइन ही शहरवासियों को दर्ज करवाना होगा। पहले स्वच्छता सर्वे करने के लिए आने वाली टीम सदस्य खुद लोगों से फीडबैक लेकर जाते थे। इस बार पहले ऑनलाइन ही फीडबैक शहरवासियों को देनी होगी।

ऐसे दें फीडबैक: शहर की सफाई के लिए सिटीजन फीडबैक फिलहाल ऑनलाइन है। इसके जरिए कोई भी शहरवासी टोल फ्री नंबर-1969 डायल कर शहर की सफाई को लेकर अपनी फीडबैक दर्ज करवा सकता है। इसके अलावा स्वच्छ हरियाणा एप, स्वच्छता ऐप इन दोनों ऐप को डाउनलोड कर भी सर्वे में हिस्सा ले सकता है। या फिर in.gov.ulbharyana.cms.citizen इस लिंक पर जाकर सफाई को लेकर फीडबैक दर्ज करवा सकते हैं। नियमों के अनुसार इस बार 6 हजार अंकों में मापा जाएगा। इन 6 हजार अंकों को तीन कैटेगरी में बांटा गया है। इसमें से सिटीजन फीडबैक के 1800, सर्टिफिकेशन के 1800 और कूड़ा कलेक्शन व निस्तारण को लेकर 2400 अंक निर्धारित किए गए हैं। इन तीन कैटेगरी में पब्लिक फीडबैक सबसे महत्वपूर्ण हैं।

