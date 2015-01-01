पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राष्ट्रीय सांप्रदायिक सद्भावना दिवस:कौमी एकता सप्ताह पर राष्ट्र की एकता, अखंडता और सुरक्षा को बनाए रखने का लिया संकल्प

बहादुरगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

लाइनपार स्थित वैश्य बीएड कॉलेज में राष्ट्रीय सांप्रदायिक सद्भावना दिवस सप्ताह का शुभारंभ किया गया। इस सप्ताह के पहले दिन छात्राओं ने प्राचार्य डाॅ. आशा शर्मा व प्रवक्ताओं के साथ मिलकर शपथ ग्रहण की। साथ में राष्ट्र की एकता, अखंडता और सुरक्षा को बनाए रखने का संकल्प भी लिया। प्राचार्या डाॅ. आशा शर्मा ने इस अवसर पर छात्राओं को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि सांप्रदायिक सद्भाव और राष्ट्रीय एकता और मिली-जुली संस्कृति और राष्ट्रीय भावना पर गर्व करने के लिए पूरे देश में 19 से 25 नवंबर तक कौमी एकता सप्ताह मनाया जाएगा।

कौमी एकता सप्ताह मनाने से वास्तविक और संभावित खतरों से निपटने में देश की अन्तर निहित दृढ़ता उजागर करने में सहायता मिलती है। अपने देश का धर्मनिरपेक्ष ताना बाना मजबूत होता है और सांप्रदायिक सद्भाव की भावना बढ़ेगी। कौमी एकता सप्ताह सहिष्णुता सह अस्तित्व तथा भाईचारे के मूल्यों और सदियों पुरानी परंपराओं के प्रति संकल्प व्यक्त करने का अवसर है। इस कार्यक्रम का आयोजन गांधी सदन, एनएसएस व वाईआरसी के द्वारा कराया गया।

