पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

वैश्य बीएड कॉलेज में विदाई समारोह:प्रीति दलाल बनीं मिस फेयरवेल, हरित दिवाली मुहिम के तहत छात्राओं काे बांटे आंवले के पौधे

बहादुरगढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

वैश्य बीएड कॉलेज में द्वितीय वर्ष के विदाई समारोह का आयोजन कोविड -19 की दिशा-निर्देशों का पालन करते हुए किया गया। विदाई समारोह का आरंभ प्राचार्या डॉ. आशा शर्मा व अन्य अध्यापकगणों को तिलक लगाकर किया गया। वहीं मां सरस्वती के समक्ष दीप प्रज्वलन कर उनका आशीर्वाद भी लिया गया। मंच संचालन प्रथम वर्ष की छात्रा आरती व ज्योति द्वारा किया गया। द्वितीय वर्ष की छात्राओं से गिलास व सिक्कों के द्वारा एक बहुत ही रोचक खेल खिलाया गया जिसमें रविता विजयी रही। मिस फेयरवेल के लिए बीएड द्वितीय वर्ष की छात्राओं ने कैटवॉक किया जिसमें उत्तम छात्राओं का चयन किया गयाI जिन्होंने गाना गाकर, नृत्य कर, अपनी काबिलियत के अनुसार प्रदर्शन कर दूसरा चरण पूरा किया।

पाैधे पर्यावरण संरक्षण में सहायक

तीसरे चरण में हर प्रतिभागी से निर्णायक मंडल द्वारा पूछे गए सवाल के आधार पर द्वितीय वर्ष की प्रीति दलाल को मिस फेयरवेल, योगिता फर्स्ट रनर अप व पायल सेकंड रनर अप चुनाI राधिका को मोस्ट क्रिएटिव, मोस्ट ओबेडिएंट, आईटी विजार्ड , दीपिका को मोस्ट सिंसियर, कामिनी को समय निष्ट, बेस्ट इन एक्टिविटीज में योगिता, सर्वाधिक उपस्थिति में मीनाक्षी व रितु, व ऑलराउंडर के लिए प्रीति दलाल को पुरस्कार से नवाजा गया। इस अवसर पर महाविद्यालय की प्राचार्या डॉ. आशा शर्मा ने कहा कि हमें अपने अंदर एक जुनून को जिंदा रखना चाहिए व हर काम को अच्छी तरह करने की जिद होनी चाहिए क्योंकि यही जीवन में सफलता की सीढ़ी है।

प्राचार्या डॉ. आशा शर्मा ने बीएड द्वितीय वर्ष में से यूथ रेडक्रॉस वालंटियर, कोरोना योद्धा, शिक्षण में सबसे उत्तम में भौतिक विज्ञान में अंतिमा, सामाजिक विज्ञान में निधि, जीव विज्ञान में रोजी, गणित में वैशाली, कॉमर्स में अंकुरिता, संस्कृत में राखी, अंग्रेजी में निधि, पायल, शिवानी, इकोनॉमिक्स में पायल, हिंदी में मीनाक्षी को पुरस्कार से नवाजा गया। इसी के साथ एनएसएस इकाई द्वारा चलाई जा रही हरित दिवाली मुहिम में स्वयंसेविकाओं ने अपने द्वितीय वर्ष की छात्राओं व प्रवक्ता गणों को आंवले के पौधे दिये। इस अवसर पर महाविद्यालय की प्राचार्या डॉ. आशा शर्मा ने अपील की कि दीपावली पर इस बार जब आप अपने दोस्तों और मेहमानों को गिफ्ट दें, उन्हें पौधे उपहार में दे सकते हैं क्योंकि पौधे न केवल पर्यावरण संरक्षण में सहायक होते हैं बल्कि हमारे सच्चे दोस्त भी होते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदक्षिणेश्वर काली के दर्शन के बाद गृहमंत्री बोले- मोदी को एक बार मौका दीजिए, सोनार बांग्ला बना देंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें