सीएम फ्लाइंग की छापेमारी:शहर में दुकान व गाेदामाें में छापेमारी कर मिठाई और पनीर के सैंपल भर लैब में भेजे

बहादुरगढ़2 घंटे पहले
सीएम फ्लाइंग टीम ने शहर में आधा दर्जन मिष्ठान भंडार व गोदामों में छापे मारकर मिठाइयों के सैंपल भरे। इस दौरान सीएम फ्लाइंग से जय भगवान और फूड सेफ्टी ऑफिसर जोगेंद्र सिंह भी साथ थे। सीएम फ्लाइंग टीम ने बीकानेर स्वीट्स और अप्सरा स्वीट्स से रसगुल्ले और बर्फी के सैंपल लिए। इसके अलावा टीम ने कई गोदाम से मिठाइयों के सैंपल लिए। टीम ने दबिश देकर पनीर के सैंपल भी भरे। एफएसओ ने विभिन्न मिष्ठान भंडारों से मिठाइयों के सैंपल लेकर जांच के लिए भेज दिए गए हैं। टीम में शामिल अधिकारियों ने बताया कि जांच के बाद कमी मिलने पर नियमानुसार कार्रवाई अमल में लाई जाएगी।

व्यापारियाें में मचा हड़कंप

दीपावली पर्व पर लोग निम्न स्तर की मिठाई का सेवन नहीं करें इसके लिए सीएम फ्लाइंग ने शुक्रवार को शहर के प्रमुख हलवाइयों की दुकानों पर छापामारी की व मिठाइयों के सैंपल भरे। इस कारण शहर के अन्य मिठाइयों के व्यापारियों में हड़कंप मचा रहा। टीम ने बेशन बर्फी का सैंपल लिया। इस मौके पर दुकान के मालिक मुकेश ने बताया कि सरकार के तय व्यवस्था के हिसाब से ही मिठाई को बेचा जाता है। इसके बाद टीम ने पोल्का फूड्स फैक्ट्री सेक्टर-16 में छापा मारा व बादाम बेशन कताई का सैंपल लिए। इस मौके पर पोल्का फूड्स फैक्ट्री का मालिक नागपाल उनके सामान में कोई कमी नहीं है। इसके बाद टीम ने एचएसअाईअाईडीसी में स्थित मोजारीला चीज का सैंपल लिया। सभी सैंपलाें को जांच के लिए लैब में भेजा।

मिलावट मिलने पर हाेगी कार्रवाई

गौरतलब है कि सीएम फ्लाइंग टीम व खाद्य सुरक्षा विभाग की टीम शहर में निरंतर रूप से कार्रवाई कर खाद्य पदार्थों के सैंपल भर रही है। टीम में शामिल अधिकारियों का कहना है कि त्योहारी सीजन में मिलावट खोरी को रोकने के लिए कार्रवाई करते हुए सैंपल लेकर जांच के लिए प्रयोगशाला भेजे जा रहे हैं, ताकि लोगों को बिना मिलावट के खाद्य पदार्थ मार्केट में उपलब्ध हो सकें। एसआई जयभगवान ने बताया कि सीएम फ्लाइंग टीम निरंतर रूप से विभिन्न विभागों की टीमों को साथ लेकर कार्रवाई कर रहा है।

