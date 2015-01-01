पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हड़ताल पर चिकित्सक:आयुर्वेद डॉक्टरों को सर्जरी का अधिकार दिए जाने के विराेध में प्राइवेट डॉक्टरों ने 12 घंटे की हड़ताल की

बहादुरगढ़4 घंटे पहले
हड़लात के दौरान मिक्सोपैथी के खिलाफ पोस्टर दिखाती हुई डाॅ. ज्योति मलिक।

आयुर्वेद चिकित्सकों को सर्जरी करने की मंजूरी दिए जाने के विरोध में शहर के निजी चिकित्सकों ने 12 घंटे की हड़ताल की। इंडियन मेडिकल एसोसिएशन (आईएमए) के आह्वान पर निजी अस्पतालों, नर्सिंग होम और जांच केंद्रों की शुक्रवार को सभी सेवायें आज बंद रही। इस दौरान केवल आपात सेवा और कोरोना वायरस संक्रमण के मरीजों का ही इलाज किया गया।

इस दौरान निजी चिकित्सकों ने अपने अपने क्लिनिक पर पोस्टर चिपका कर इसका विरोध किया। निजी चिकित्सकों की ये हड़ताल डॉक्टर्स मिक्सोपैथी के कॉन्सेप्ट के खिलाफ थी। वही केन्द्र सरकार के निर्णय के विरोध में शुक्रवार को आईएमए के कॉल पर डॉक्टरों ने अपने-अपने निजी अस्पतालों और क्लीनिक को बंद रखे।

इंडियन डेंटल एसेसिएशन ने भी आईएमए का किया समर्थन

बहादुरगढ़ आईएमए की प्रेजिडेंट डॉ. राज बंसल ने बताया है कि निजी अस्पताल और निजी चिकित्सकों ने शुक्रवार सुबह छह बजे से शाम छह बजे तक काम बंद रखा और इस दौरान केवल आपातकालीन सुविधाएं और कोविड-19 मरीजों का ही उपचार किया गया। उन्होंने बताया कि इंडियन डेंटल एसोसिएशन ने भी आईएमए के इस कदम को समर्थन दिया है। आईएमए के संरक्षक डाॅ. प्रेम पुन्हानी ने कहा कि आयुष चिकित्सकों को अल्प अवधि कोर्स कराकर सर्जरी करने की छूट दी जा रही है। अभी एलोपैथिक, आयुर्वेद, यूनानी और होम्योपैथी की अपनी अलग पहचान है।

ऐसे में इन सबको मिलाकर मिक्सोपैथी बनाने के घातक परिणाम होंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि प्रदेश के सभी जिलों में आईएमए पदाधिकारी प्रदर्शन कर सरकार से इस फैसले को वापस लेने की मांग कर रहे है।आईएमए की वाइज प्रेजिडेंट डा सरोज पुन्हानी ने बताया है कि हम मिक्सोपैथी के लिए सरकार के उस कदम का विरोध कर रहे हैं जो आयुर्वेद के पीजी छात्रों को सामान्य सर्जरी करने की अनुमति देता है। वहीं सचिव डाॅ. ज्योति मलिक और कोषाध्य्क्ष डाॅ. संतोष ने भी इस कदम को वापस लेने की मांग की।

आईएमए ने केंद्र के फैसले काे बताया गलत

हड़ताल पर रहे एलोपैथिक डॉक्टरों का कहना है कि अभी एलोपैथिक, आयुर्वेद, यूनानी और होम्योपैथी की अपनी-अलग पहचान है ऐसे में इन सबको मिलाकर मिक्सोपैथी बनाने के परिणाम घातक हो सकते है। गौरतलब है कि केंद्र सरकार ने आयुष में पोस्ट ग्रेजुएट करने के डॉक्टरों को सर्जरी की छूट देने की बात कही है। केंद्र सरकार ने आयुष में पोस्ट ग्रेजुएट डॉक्टरों को जनरल सर्जरी के साथ हड्डी और दांत की सर्जरी करने की छूट दी है। आईएमए ने केंद्र सरकार के इस फैसले को गलत बताया है। आईएमए ने कहा कि नीति आयोग मेडिसन के सभी सिस्टम को मिलाकर एक नया सिस्टम बनाना चाहता है,लेकिन इससे केवल एक मिक्सोपैथी बनेगा, जो ठीक नहीं होगा।

