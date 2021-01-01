पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

काउंसलिंग:मनोवैज्ञानिक काउंसलर करेंगे स्टूडेंट्स व टीचर का मानसिक दबाव कम, स्कूलों का डेटा होगा तैयार

बहादुरगढ़5 घंटे पहले
विद्यार्थियों का कोरोना टेस्ट करते हुए डॉक्टरों की टीम। - Dainik Bhaskar
विद्यार्थियों का कोरोना टेस्ट करते हुए डॉक्टरों की टीम।
  • कोरोनाकाल के चलते शिक्षकों व छात्रों में भय का माहौल
  • समस्याओं के निवारण के लिए सभी जिलों में नियुक्त किए मनोवैज्ञानिक काउंसलर

कोरोना के चलते करीब 10 माह से शिक्षकों और छात्रों को घर पर रहने के कारण मनोवैज्ञानिक दबाव जैसे कई समस्याएं हो रही हैं। वही अभी भी कोरोना के भय के चलते सभी छात्र अभी स्कूल नहीं आ रहे हैं। राज्य शैक्षिक अनुसंधान एवं प्रशिक्षण परिषद (एससीईआरटी)का मानना है कि एक लंबे समय तक स्कूल बंद है जिसके कारण कुछ शिक्षकों और छात्रों को घर पर रहने के कारण मनोवैज्ञानिक दबाव जैसी समस्याएं सामने रही हैं।

इन समस्याओं के निवारण के लिए मनोवैज्ञानिक काउंसलर सभी जिलों में नियुक्त किए गए हैं। इसके लिए झज्जर जिले में डाॅ. पूजा नांदल की नियुक्ति की गई है। वहीं कुछ स्कूलों के छात्रों से प्रश्नावली के माध्यम से डेटा भी लिया जाएगा। जिससे विभाग के पास एक रिपोर्ट तैयार हो कि कोरोना के दौर में बच्चों का मानसिक स्वास्थ्य कैसा है।

उसके बाद सभी जिलों में शिक्षकों छात्रों से संबंधित समस्याओं का निवारण किया जाएगा। राज्य शैक्षिक अनुसंधान एवं प्रशिक्षण परिषद (एससीईआरटी) की ओर से ही सभी शिक्षा विभाग के अधिकारीयों को इस बारे में निर्देश दिए है ताकि अधिक से अधिक छात्रों को यह सुविधा उपलब्ध करवाई जा सके।

जिलों में काउंसलर किए नियुक्त

नोडल अधिकारी सुदर्शन पुनिया ने बताया कि सभी जिलों के लिए काउंसलर नियुक्त किए गए हैं ताकि उनसे संपर्क करके छात्र और शिक्षकों की समस्याओं को दूर किया जा सके। मनोवैज्ञानिक और काउंसलर को भी की ओर से निर्देश दिए गए हैं कि छात्रों के मनोवैज्ञानिक स्वास्थ्य से संबंधित प्रश्नावली तैयार कर स्कूलों में भेजकर डेटा एकत्रित किया जाए।

