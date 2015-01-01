पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Haryana
  • Rohtak
  • Bahadurgarh
  • Rakesh Tikait, National Spokesperson Of Rashtriya Kisan Union, Who Reached In Support Of The Farmers' Movement, Said Our Fight Is With The Government, Not The Party Or Any Special Person

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आंदोलन:किसान आंदोलन के समर्थन में पहुंचे राष्ट्रीय किसान यूनियन के राष्ट्रीय प्रवक्ता राकेश टिकैत ने कहा- हमारी लड़ाई सरकार से है, पार्टी या किसी विशेष व्यक्ति से नहीं

बादली3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

भारतीय किसान यूनियन के राष्ट्रीय प्रवक्ता राकेश टिकैत ने कहा कि किसानाें ने दिल्ली सीमा के साथ लगते टिकरी बाॅर्डर को बंद किया। यहां मध्यप्रदेश और भोपाल तक के ट्रैक्टर पलवल में आ चुके हैं। आंदोलन मजबूती के साथ आगे बढ़ रहा है। बुधवार काे भाकियू के राष्ट्रीय प्रवक्ता राकेश टिकैत ने ढासा बाॅर्डर पर पहुंचकर धरनारत किसानों को हौसला बढ़ाया।

उन्होंने कहा कि पहले भी खाप पंचायतों ने अच्छी लड़ाई लड़ी है। कोई भी लड़ाई भी जब खापों के हाथ में आ जाती है उसमें जीत पक्की होती है। हमारी लड़ाई किसी पार्टी या किसी विशेष व्यक्ति से नहीं है। हमारी लड़ाई भारत सरकार से है। जो भी दिल्ली की गद्दी पर बैठेगा किसानों का अहित करेगा हमारी लड़ाई उसी से रहेगी।

राकेश टिकैत ने कहा कि सरकार कह रही कि हम गांव-गांव में जाकर 700 पंचायतें करेंगे। जब सरकार के नुमाइंदे गांवों में पंचायत करने पहुंचेंगे तो किसान खुद ही उसे सारे सवाल-जवाब पूछ लेंगे। इनसे अपना हिसाब किताब लेंगे। इनेलो के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष एवं पूर्व विधायक नफे सिंह राठी ने किसानों को समर्थन दिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान आंदोलन में संत का सुसाइड, बंगाल में 80 सीटों के अधिकारी ने TMC की ममता छोड़ी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें