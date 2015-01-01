पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पर्यावरण में सुधार:शहर में चाैथे दिन भी वायु प्रदूषण में आई कमी, एक्यूआई 314, कल बूंदाबांदी के आसार

बहादुरगढ़2 घंटे पहले
शहर के लोग बीते कई दिनों से जहरीली हवा में सांस ले रहे हैं, लेकिन रविवार को हल्की बरसात से प्रदूषण का स्तर कुछ कम होने की संभावना थी पर अब दीपावली के बाद फिर से प्रदूषण का स्तर बढ़ने की संभावना तेज हो गई है। वैसे पिछले तीन दिनों में बहादुरगढ़ को थोड़ी राहत महसूस हुई, लेकिन ये ज्यादा देर तक टिकने वाली नहीं है। दिवाली पर पटाखों के प्रतिबंध का उल्लंघन, धीमी गति से चलती हवा जलते धुएं के साथ उत्तर-पश्चिमी की ओर बहेगी जिससे इस सप्ताह की शुरुआत में बहादुरगढ़ की हवा का स्तर फिर से गंभीर स्तर पर पहुंच सकता है।

भले ही शहर का वायु गुणवत्ता सूचकांक तेज हवाओं की बदौलत एक्यूआई शुक्रवार तक बेहद खराब श्रेणी में ही रहा पर दीपावली के बाद स्थिति और बिगड़ जाएगी। शुक्रवार को बहादुरगढ़ का समग्र एक्यूआई 314 तक पहुंच गया जो बहुत खराब श्रेणी में ही माना जाता है। वैसे सुबह से हवा चलनी शुरू हो गई है। यदि आतिशबाजी व अन्य प्रदूषण नहीं हआ तो इस बार दीवाली पिछले कुछ वर्षों की तुलना में बेहतर होने की संभावना है।

दिवाली काे हल्की बारिश की संभावना
शहर में लोग पटाखे फोड़ते हैं, तो प्रदूषण का स्तर दिवाली के एक दिन बाद गंभीर हो सकता है। बहादुरगढ़ का एक्यूआई एक सप्ताह से गंभीर था जो 6 नवंबर से शुरू हुआ था व अभी तक जारी है। बहादुरगढ़ को बुधवार और गुरुवार को मामूली राहत मिली थी, जब हवाओं के कारण सूर्य के दर्शन हुए थे। दिवाली की दोपहर से हवा की गति लगभग 6 किमी प्रति घंटे तक घट जाएगी। इसी कारण माना जा रहा है कि दिवाली की रात से ही हवा की गुणवत्ता बिगड़ने की संभावना बढ़ सकती है। रविवार रात से हवा की दिशा फिर से तेज़ी से बदलने की उम्मीद है और हल्की बारिश की भी संभावना है। यदि स्थिति इसी तरह से रही तो सोमवार से हवा की गति में सुधार होने की संभावना है, लेकिन प्रदूषण का स्तर अधिक कम नहीं हो पाएगा।

