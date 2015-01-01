पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

दर्दनाक हादसा:वैन को रोडवेज बस ने मारी टक्कर, पढ़ने जा रहे तीन भाई बहनों की मौत, 4 घायल

बादली4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
दुर्घटना के समय इको वैन।
  • घायलों का निजी अस्पताल में चल रहा इलाज, बस चालक फरार, लुक्सर में मातम का माहौल

गांव कालियावास चौक पर पेट्रोल पंप पर तेल डलवाने के लिए जा रही इको कार को तेज रफ्तार सवारियों से भरी एक रोडवेज बस ने टक्कर मार दी। दुर्घटना में इको में सवार एसजीटी मेडिकल कॉलेज बुढेडा के तीन स्टूडेंट्स की मौत हो गई। जबकि 3 स्टूडेंट्स व चालक घायल हैं। तीनों चचेरे भाई बहन लुक्कसर के रहने वाले थे। मृतकों में लुक्सर की 19 वर्षीय वर्षा ने एमबीए में एडमिशन ले रखा था। 20 वर्षीय अक्षय फिजियोथेरेपी के चौथे साल में था वहीं 18 वर्षीय प्रशांत बी फार्मा की पढ़ाई कर रहा था। तीनों अन्य बच्चों के साथ वैन से ही गुरुग्राम में जाते थे। गांव के लोगों ने बताया कि यहां से गुरुग्राम की तरफ बसों की अच्छी व्यवस्था नहीं होने पर बच्चों को प्राइवेट साधनों से ही शिक्षा के लिए दूसरे क्षेत्रों में जाना पड़ता है।

बस चालक के खिलाफ केस दर्ज
तीनों झज्जर के गांव लुक्सर के रहने वाले भाई-बहन थे। बस में सवार सभी सवारी सुरक्षित हैं। कुछ को मामूली खरोंच आई हैं। हादसे के बाद बस चालक मौके से फरार हो गया। पुलिस ने उस पर केस दर्ज कर बस कब्जे में ले ली है। झज्जर के माजरी निवासी राजेश राठी पुत्र रामेश्वर ने बताया कि वह रोजाना की तरह मंगलवार सुबह करीब 8:00 बजे अपनी इको कार को लेकर गुड़गांव के लिए चला था। उसने गुड़गांव के बुढेडा स्थित एसजीटी मेडिकल कॉलेज में पड़ने वाले स्टूडेंट्स को गाड़ी में बैठा लिया।

वह कालियावास चौक के पास तेल भरवाने के लिए दूसरी साइड में पेट्रोल पंप पर जाने लगा तो हरियाणा रोडवेज पलवल डिपो की एक बस गुड़गांव की तरफ से तेज रफ्तार से आई और इको में सीधी टक्कर मार दी। लुक्सर के तीन भाई बहनों की मौत हो गई। ये तीनों एक ही परिवार के चचेरे भाई-बहन थे। लुक्सर के विनायक पुत्र अनिल कुमार, कासनी निवासी अंजु पुत्री गुलाब सिंह, बहादुरगढ़ निवासी मुस्कान पुत्री जयदीप को गंभीर चोटें आईं हैं। इन्हें एसजीटी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है।

सूचना मिले ही ग्रामीण घटना स्थल पर पहुंचे
लुक्सर गांव के अक्षय, प्रशांत व वर्षा की फोन पर हादसे की खबर के बाद गांव के ग्रामीण घटना स्थल की तरफ भागे। वहां से लोगों को पता चला कि बच्चे अस्पताल में है तो गांव के लोग अस्पताल पहुंचे। खबर लगते ही गांव में सन्नाटा पसर गया। मंगलवार को गांव में किसी भी घर में चूल्हा नहीं जला। दो भाइयों व एक बहन की मौत ने पूरे गांव को सदमे में पहुंचा दिया। गांव के पूर्व सरपंच रोहताश ने बताया िक पूरे गांव ने जितेंद्र व उसके भाई जसवंत के घर पहुंचकर इस घटना पर अफसोस जताया।

वैन चालक की शिकायत पर बस चालक पर केस दर्ज
चालक राजेश राठी मंगलवार सुबह साढ़े सात बजे अपनी इको वैन लेकर गुरुग्राम के चंदू बुठेरा स्थित एसजीटी मेडिकल काॅलेज जा रहे थे। गांव कालियावास के पास दूसरी साइड में खुले पेट्रोल पंप पर पेट्रोल डलवाने के लिए वैन चालक ने यू-टर्न लिया तभी पलवल से जींद जा रही रोडवेज बस ने वैन को टक्कर मार दी थी। कोहरा होने तथा बस की गति तेज होने के चलते बस चालक को वैन जब नजर आई तो ब्रेक लगाया मगर तब तक देर हो चुकी थी। टक्कर से वैन में बैठे झज्जर जिले के लुक्सर गांव निवासी अक्षय व उनकी बहन वर्षा की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई, जबकि इसी गांव के जयदीप, विनायक, अनिल, मुस्कान, अंजू तथा प्रशांत गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। प्रशांत तथा दो अन्य छात्रों की हालत गंभीर होने के चलते उन्हें पीजीआइ रोहतक के लिए रेफर कर दिया गया। इलाज के दौरान प्रशांत की मौत हो गई। अन्य का इलाज गुरुग्राम के निजी अस्पताल में चल रहा है। फरुखनगर थाना पुलिस ने मूल रूप से झज्जर जिला के गांव माजरी निवासी वैन चालक राजेश राठी की शिकायत पर बस चालक के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसांसद की गाड़ी चलाते थे, लॉकडाउन में नौकरी गई तो राजमा चावल बेचना शुरू किया; अब लाख रु. महीना टर्नओवर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें