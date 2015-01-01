पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

नमन:दरियापुर के शहीद मेजर विनित गुलिया का राजकीय सम्मान के साथ अंतिम संस्कार

बादली3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मेजर विनित गुलिया को पुष्प अर्पित करते उनके बड़े भाई व पिता।

गांव दरियापुर निवासी 29 वर्षीय शहीद मेजर विनित गुलिया का बुधवार को उनके पैतृक गांव दरियापुर में पूरे राजकीय सम्मान के साथ अंतिम संस्कार किया गया। उनकी अंतिम यात्रा में बादली क्षेत्र के हजारों ग्रामीणों के अलावा समाजसेवी, विभिन्न राजनीतिक पार्टियों के सदस्य मौजूद रहे। इसके अलावा उनके अंतिम यात्रा में सेना और पुलिस के जवान भी शामिल रहे। मेजर विनित गुलिया का पार्थिव शरीर दाेपहर में 12 बजे उनके घर पर पहुंचा। उसके बाद पूरे राजकीय सम्मान के साथ उनकी अंतिम यात्रा शुरू हुई। अंतिम यात्रा गांव के श्मशान घाट में जाकर खत्म हुई। श्मशान घाट में विभिन्न राजनीतिक पार्टियों के नेताओं, सामाजिक लोगों, सेना व पुलिस के जवानों ने उन्हें पुष्प भेंट करके श्रद्धांजलि दी।

प्रशासन की ओर से नायब तहसीलदार व बीडीपीओ ने दी श्रद्धांजलि

शहीद मेजर विनित अमर रहे के नारों से दरियापुर गांव गुंजायमान रहा। गांव की महिलाओं ने भी अपने लाडले मेजर विनित गुलिया को अपनी श्रद्धांजलि दी। अंतिम संस्कार में प्रशासन की तरफ से नायब तहसीलदार प्रभु दयाल, बीडीपीओ रामफल, बादली थाना एसएचओ जितेंद्र कुमार मौजूद रहे। इसके अलावा विधायक कुलदीप वत्स, पूर्व विधायक नरेश शर्मा, जेजेपी पार्टी के वरिष्ठ नेता संजय कबलाना, कांग्रेस के दीपक देशवाल दुल्हेड़ा, एडवोकेट अरविंद गुलिया बादली, प्रेस प्रवक्ता सोमबीर बोकल गुलिया, सरपंच अमित कुमार बादली, सरपंच संदीप कुमार दरियापुर, सरपंच चांद गुलिया लगरपुर, बीजेपी के जिला अध्यक्ष विक्रम कादयान, बीजेपी के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष के नुमाइंदे के तौर पर पहुंचे नरेंद्र कुमार व सुभाष, बबलू ठेकेदार लुक्सर, बीजेपी मंडल अध्यक्ष विनोद बाढ़सा, पूर्व मंडल अध्यक्ष कृष्ण बादली, ईश्वर वत्स, समाजसेवी मोहित अजीत गुलिया बादली, मास्टर मनराज गुलिया लाडपुर, तेजपाल ठेकेदार बादली, जिला पार्षद मामन ठेकेदार बादली, रमेश खेड़का, जयवीर पहलवान, सतपाल गुलिया सहित अनेकों सामाजिक लोगों ने उनके पार्थिव शरीर पर पुष्प अर्पित किए। मेजर विनित गुलिया को अपनी तरफ से अंतिम सेल्यूट और श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की।

हिसार आर्मी कैंप से पहुंच जवानाें ने दी सशस्त्र सलामी

इस मौके पर हिसार आर्मी कैंप से कैप्टन पार्थ सहित एक जेसीओ तथा 10 अन्य जवान शामिल रहे। कैप्टन विनित के साथ जम्मू के राजौरी से पहुंचे 38 आरआर से सूबेदार अरविंद्र सिंह तथा मेजर ऋषिराज मलिक ने भी अपने वीर जवान को पुष्प अर्पित कर सलामी दी। इस मौके पर पुलिस के जवानों ने मेजर विनित को सशस्त्र सलामी दी। बड़े भाई दीपक गुलिया ने शहीद मेजर विनित गुलि़या को मुखाग्नि दी। इस मौके पर परिवार के सदस्य मेजर विनित गुलिया के पिता नाहर सिंह उनके ताऊ समाजसेवी होशियार सिंह गुलिया तथा उनके अन्य परिजन भी मौजूद रहे। सभी ने अपने लाडले मेजर विनित को अश्रुपूर्ण विदाई दी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, खेलते समय चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें