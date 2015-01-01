पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

अधिकारी कर रहे जागरूक:शहर में कुछ दुकानदार ही लगा रहे मिठाई पर बेस्ट बिफोर के टैग

बहादुरगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

एक अक्टूबर से सरकार ने मिठाई बेचने वालाें के लिए मिठाइयाें की ट्रे पर ‘बेस्ट बिफोर टैग’ लगाना अनिवार्य किया था। पुरानी व बासी हाे चुकी मिठाई की बिक्री पर राेक लगाने के लिए ऐसा किया गया था। मगर मुख्य बाजारों में मिठाई की दुकानाें के बड़े संचालक ही इस नियम की पालना कर रहे हैं। कुछ दुकान संचालकाें ने मिठाई की ट्रे पर बेस्ट बिफाेर टैग अब तक लगाने शुरू नहीं किए हैं। त्योहारी सीजन में मिठाइयों की बिक्री में भी बढ़ गई है।

कई दुकानदारों का मानना है कि विभाग के नियम भी स्पष्ट नहीं हैं। इस वजह से भी असमंजस की स्थिति है। वही खाद्य सुरक्षा विभाग के अधिकारी मिठाई विक्रेताओं को जागरूक भी कर रहे है। कुछ दिन पहले ही अधिकारीयों ने इसके लिए मिठाई विक्रेताओं की मीटिंग भी ली थी।

गौरतलब है कि फूड सेफ्टी स्टैंडर्ड अथॉरिटी ऑफ इंडिया ने एक अक्टूबर से मिष्ठान भंडार संचालकों को मिठाई की ट्रे पर एक्सपायरी डेट लिखने का नोटीफिकेशन तो जारी किया था,लेकिन ग्राउंड लेवल पर अब भी अमल नहीं हो पाया है। फ़ूड सेफ्टी विभाग की जागरूकता के बाद भी मिठाई बेचने वले अभी भी बिना एक्सपायरी डेट लिखी मिठाई बेच रहे हैं। नियम के अनुसार मिठाइयों की ट्रे पर दुकानदार को खुद हाथ से मिठाई की एक्सपायरी डेट लिखकर लगानी है, लेकिन अब तक किसी भी दुकानदार ने यह सिस्टम शुरू नहीं किया है।

एक्सपायरी डेट लिखना शुरू किया

कुछ दुकानदारों ने मिठाइयों पर एक्सपायरी डेट लिखनी शुरू कर दी है। मिठाई बनाने वालों की माने तो उन्हें परेशान करने के लिए ऐसा नियम बनाया गया है। उनका कहना है कि बहुत सी मिठाई ऐसी हैं जो दिन में दो से तीन बार बनती हैं। नए नियम को लेकर विरोध भी है। कुछ दुकानदारों का कहना कि इस तरह के नियम बड़े ब्रांडों के लिए भी होने चाहिएं।

बड़ी कंपनियों के वही उत्पाद छह माह तक मान्य होते हैं, जबकि स्थानीय मिठाई बनाने वालों पर कई तरह की पाबंदी पहले से हैं। लॉकडाउन में नुकसान उठाने के बाद अब त्योहारों के समय ही इस तरह के नियमों और आदेश जारी होने से व्यापारियों का उत्पीड़न होगा। वहीं बीकानेर मिष्ठान भंडार के संचालक अमर सिंह ने बताया कि उन्होंने नियम का पता चलते ही अपनी मिठाइयों पर एक्सपायरी डेट लिखने शुरू कर दिया है। इससे उन्हें फायदा रहा है।

मिठाइयाें की मियाद एक से चार दिन तक

मिठाइयों पर बेस्ट बिफोर यूज के टैग लगाने वाले दुकान संचालकाें ने बताया कि जिन मिठाइयों की मियाद एक से चार दिन तक है, वह अब कम मात्रा में बनाई जा रही है। यदि मिठाई खत्म हो जाती है तो उसे और बनाया जा रहा है। पुरानी मिठाइयों का प्रयोग नहीं किया जा रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, खेलते समय चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें