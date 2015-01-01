पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Haryana
  • Rohtak
  • Bahadurgarh
  • SP Rajesh Duggal Gave A Surprise Visit To The City Police Station And Gave Instructions To The Officers, Treat The Complainant In The Police Station With Respect

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

निरीक्षण:एसपी राजेश दुग्गल ने शहर थाने का औचक दौरा कर अधिकारियों को दिए निर्देश, थाने में शिकायतकर्ता से सम्मानपूर्वक व्यवहार करें

बहादुरगढ़2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

एसपी राजेश दुग्गल ने कहा कि सभी जवान अपनी ड्यूटी को ईमानदारी से करें। थाने में आए किसी भी शिकायतकर्ता से सहयोग व सम्मान पूर्वक व्यवहार किया जाए। उन्होंने कहा कि भ्रष्टाचार किसी भी सूरत में बर्दाश्त नहीं किया जाएगा। उन्होंने शनिवार को शहर थाने का औचक निरीक्षण किया। उन्होंने थाने के एमएचसी कक्ष, रिकॉर्ड रूम और शस्त्रागार में रखे असलहे की जांच की। एसपी ने थाने में एसएचओ कार्यालय सहित थाना के मालखाना, कम्प्यूटर कक्ष और वायरलेस कक्ष की व्यवस्था भी देखी।

उन्होंने एसएचओ सुनील कुमार को थाने के रिकार्ड को सुरक्षित रखने और साफ-सफाई व स्वच्छता का विशेष ध्यान रखने के निर्देश दिए। एसपी ने माल मुकदमा और थाने में खड़े पुराने और पुलिस कब्जे में लिए गए वाहनों के मामलों का जल्द से जल्द निपटारा करने के निर्देश दिए। कहा कि थाने में बिजली को सुचारू रखें। ताकि थाने के किसी कार्य में व्यवधान ना आए। थाने में पड़े अनावश्यक सामान को तुरंत हटावाएं। उन्होंने कहा कि थाने में कोई भी कार्य लंबित नहीं रहना चाहिए। सभी कार्य समय अनुसार पूरे किए जाए।

उन्हाेंने थाने में बने कक्ष व पुलिस जवानों के रहन-सहन व मैस आदि की व्यवस्थाओं का जायजा लेते हुए जरूरी दिशा-निर्देश दिए। कहा कि थाना परिसर व मैस में सफाई का विशेष ध्यान रखें। उन्होंने सभी पुलिस कर्मचारियों को अपनी ड्यूटी निष्ठापूर्वक करने व आमजन की भलाई के लिए हमेशा तत्पर रहने के निर्देश दिए। इस मौके पर डीएसपी बहादुरगढ़ पवन कुमार, शहर एसएचओ सुनील कुमार के अलावा सेक्टर-6 थाना प्रबंधक प्रवीण कुमार व पुलिस कर्मचारी मौजूद रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें