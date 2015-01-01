पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दमघोंटू हुई हवा:दिन भर स्मॉग के आगोश में रहा शहर, दीपावली से पहले प्रदूषण का रिकॉर्ड, एक्यूआई रहा 410

बहादुरगढ़3 घंटे पहले
बहादुरगढ़ में वायु प्रदूषण बढ़ने के दौरान मेट्रो स्टेशन से गुजरते वाहन।
  • इस सीजन का सबसे प्रदूषित दिन हमने गुजारा, आज घर में ही रहना बेहतर
  • नाइट्रोजन डाइऑक्साइड का स्तर 185 एमजी, यह सामान्य रूप से 80 से ऊपर नहीं हाेना चाहिए

बहादुरगढ़ व आसपास के क्षेत्र में सोमवार को एक्यूआई 410 पर पहुंचा। यह हवा गंभीर श्रेणी में है। बहादुरगढ़ की वायु गुणवत्ता लगातार पांच दिन से गंभीर की श्रेणी में बनी हुई है। यह सूचकांक लगातार 410 बना हुआ है, इसे गंभीर की श्रेणी में रखा गया है। इससे गैसों की मौजूदगी भी बहादुरगढ़ की हवा जहरीली बना रही हैं।

बहादुरगढ़ में सोमवार को सुबह से रात कर आसमां व हवा में प्रदूषण भरा धुआं रहा जिसके चलते दिन भर बरसात होने की संभावना बनी रही पर वह असल में प्रदूषित धुआं था जो हवा के नहीं चलने के कारण आगे नहीं बढ़ पा रहा था। यह हाइवे पर चल रहे लोगों के लिए परेशानी का कारण बना रहा। वाहन चालकों की आंखों में जलन व खांसी की शिकायत तेजी से बढ़ती जा रही है।

नाइट्रोजन डाइऑक्साइड की मात्रा दोगुने से अधिक पर दर्ज बहादुरगढ़ के वायु मंडल में धूल, धुएं के साथ ही नाइट्रोजन डाइऑक्साइड की मौजूदगी भी बहादुरगढ़ व इसका आसपास के क्षेत्र की हवा को दमघोंटू बना रही है। बहादुरगढ़ के बाहरी क्षेत्र दिल्ली की तरफ नाइट्रोजन डाइऑक्साइड की मात्रा दोगुने से अधिक पर दर्ज की गई है। नाइट्रोजन डाइऑक्साइड का स्तर 185 एमजी पर दर्ज किया गया है। डीपीसीसी के मुताबिक यह 80 से अधिक नहीँ होना चाहिए।

तीन दिनाें से तापमान में गिरावट

तीन दिनों से दिन के तापमान में गिरावट दर्ज की जा रही है। अधिकतम तापमान 28.5 डिग्री पर पहुंच गया व दिवाली तक तापमान में एक से दो डिग्री की गिरावट आ सकती है। सोमवार को न्यूनतम तापमान अब भी 11.2 डिग्री बना हुआ है। यह सामान्य से तीन डिग्री कम है। 11 नवंबर तक बहादुरगढ़ में स्मॉग और कोहरे का असर देखने को मिल सकता है।

वहीं 10 नवंबर के बाद अधिकतम और न्यूनतम तापमान में 1 से दो डिग्री की गिरावट आने का अनुमान भी है। हवाओं की स्पीड अभी तीन दिनों तक 10 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे से ऊपर नहीं रहेगी। इसकी वजह से स्मॉग दिखता रहेगा। विजिबिलिटी कम रहेगी।

