काॅलेज शुरु:8 माह से बंद काॅलेज खुले, छात्राओं की दूसरे दिन सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग व थर्मल स्कैनिंग के साथ एंट्री

बहादुरगढ़3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • काेराेना संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए गेट पर ही विद्यार्थियों के मास्क जांचे, काॅलेज में 5 स्थानाें पर कक्षाओं के टाइम टेबल लगाए

उच्चतर शिक्षा विभाग और सरकार के आदेश पर सोमवार से कॉलेज खुल गए, लेकिन पहले दिन छात्राएं काॅलेज में नहीं आई। आज दूसरे दिन जैसे ही काॅलेज में चालीस से पचास के करीब छात्राएं काॅलेज परिसर में पहुंची तो जैसे आठ माह से बंद पड़े वीरान भवन में जैसे जान आ गई।

छात्राओं को देख काॅलेज स्टाफ ने भी इन बेटियों को काॅलेज भवन में देख मेहमानों की तरह से इनका स्वागत किया। वहीं रंगबिरंगे पक्षियों के कोलाहल, कलरव और अटखेलियों से भी भवन का हिस्से गुंजायमान जिसे सुनने को यहां के छात्राओं को लंबा इंतजार करना पड़ा।

आज कॉलेजों में रौनक लौटी पर विभाग के आदेश पर कोरोना गाइडलाइन के अनुसार कक्षाएं लगी।

आठ महीनों के बाद कक्षा में बैठकर विद्य‌ार्थियों ने पढ़ाई की और प्रोफेसरों से रूबरू हुए। कॉलेज में कोविड-19 के सभी प्रोटोकॉल पूरे किए गए। हालांकि पहले दिन कॉलेजों में विद्यार्थियों की हाजिरी 30 प्रतिशत ही रही।

संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए कॉलेज गेट पर ही विद्यार्थियों के मास्क जांचने के लिए कॉलेज प्रशासन द्वारा टीम तैनात की गई थी। राजकीय महिला काॅलेज के प्राचार्य राजेश ने छात्राओं का गेट पर स्वागत किया पर किसी भी विद्यार्थी को बिना मास्क के कॉलेज में प्रवेश नहीं करने दिया।

कक्षा में साेशल डिस्टेंसिंग के पालन के साथ पढ़ाया

गेट पर ही थर्मल स्केनिंग हुई। सेनिटाइज करके ही कॉलेज में प्रवेश मिला। कक्षाओं में सामाजिक दूसरी का पालन करके पढ़ाया गया। कक्षाओं के टाइम टेबल को लेकर कॉलेज परिसर में 5 स्थानों पर समय सारिणी लगाई गई। ताकि विद्यार्थियों को किसी प्रकार की दिक्कत न हो।

वहीं मास्क जांचने व सोशल डिस्टेसिंग की पालना करवाने के लिए दो टीमें गठित की गई। कोरोना महामारी के चलते 8 माह बाद बहादुरगढ़ में कॉलेज खुल गए। राजकीय महिला कॉलेज के नए सत्र 2020-21 के लिए कॉलेज में कक्षाएं लगाने व अध्यापकों से मिलने के लिए विद्यार्थी काफी खुश नजर आए।

संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए बनाई 2 कमेटियां

संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए कमेटियों को गठन किया गया है। नेशनल कॉलेज में 3-3 सदस्यों की दो कमेटियां बनाई हैं जो सुबह 9 बजे से लेकर दोपहर 3 बजे तक विद्यार्थियों के मास्क न होने पर उन्हें मास्क व संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए प्रेरित कर रही हैं।

विद्यार्थी बोले-प्रोफेसरों को सामने देख हुई खुशी

राजकीय महिला कॉलेज में पढ़ने के लिए आए विद्यार्थियों ने अपने प्रोफेसरों को सामने पाकर खुशी का इजहार किया। छात्राओं में सुनीता, सोनिया व योगिता ने बताया कि कोरोना की वजह से कॉलेज बंद पड़े थे।

पहले दिन नहीं पहुंची थीं छात्राएं

कोरोना वायरस महामारी के कारण महीनों से बंद यूनिवर्सिटीज व कॉलेज सोमवार को खुलने के चलते बहादुरगढ़ में भी दोनों काॅलेजों से छात्र व छात्राअों ने दूरी बनाए रखी। केंद्र सरकार पहले ही इसके लिए अनुमति देने के बाद प्रदेश सरकार ने अपने स्तर पर प्रदेश में कोरोना के हालात के मद्देनजर फैसला लिया था।

आज छात्राओं के काॅलेज पहुंचने पर माना जा रहा है कि धीरे-धीरे काॅलेज में छात्र-छात्राओं के आने का सिलसिला तेज हो जाएगा। काॅलेज का स्टाफ लंबे समय के बाद आज काॅलेज में मौजूद है।

राजकीय महिला कॉलेज के कार्यवाहक प्राचार्य डॉ. राजेश कुमार ने बताया कि त्याेहार होने के कारण साेमवार काे पहले दिन छात्राएं कॉलेज में नहीं पहुंची थी, लेकिन स्टाफ मौजूद रहा। इसी तरह से वैश्य आर्य कन्या महाविद्यालय की प्राचार्य राजवंती शर्मा ने बताया कि ऑनलाइन कक्षाएं जारी रही।

गौरतलब है कि हरियाणा सरकार ने राज्य में 16 नवंबर से कॉलेज खोलने का फैसला किया था। इन शैक्षणिक संस्थानों को कोविड-19 के लिए जारी सभी दिशा-निर्देशों का पालन करना होगा। काॅलेज प्राचार्य ने बताया कि 16 नवंबर से कॉलेजों व विश्वविद्यालयों में शैक्षणिक कर्मचारियों को मौजूद रहने को कहा गया है।

अगर किसी स्टूडेंट को किसी विषय व पढ़ाई से जुड़ी कोई समस्या सुलझानी होगी, तो वह कैंपस में जाकर शिक्षकों से मिल सकता है। हालांकि उन्हें सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग समेत सभी कोविड-19 दिशा-निर्देशों का पालन करना होगा।

काॅलेज में 3 घंटे की लगेगी कक्षा

शेड्यूल के अनुसार काॅलेज में प्रतिदिन प्रत्येक कोर्स की 3 घंटे की कक्षा ही लगाई गई। काॅलेज में पहले दिन आए बीए प्रथम वर्ष के विद्यार्थियों की संख्या को देखते हुए पहले दिन ओड रोल नंबर के हिसाब से बुलाया गया। सभी छात्राओं के आने पर इवन रोल नंबर के हिसाब से विद्यार्थी कक्षाएं में पहुंचेगे। राजकीय महिला कॉलेज में छात्राओं के लिए अब इंडक्शन कार्यक्रम होगा।

महिला कॉलेज में होगा इंडक्शन कार्यक्रम

राजकीय महिला कॉलेज में बीए प्रथम वर्ष की छात्राओं को जानकारी देने के लिए बुधवार को इंडक्शन कार्यक्रम करवाया जाएगा। कार्यक्रम में छात्राओं को टाइम टेबल, वुमन सेल, बस पास, लाइब्रेरी, स्कॉलरशिप, सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रमों की जानकारी दी जाएगी।

कॉलेज में एक शिफ्ट के बाद कमरों को कर रहे सेनिटाइज

​​​​​​​कॉलेज में पहले दिन विद्यार्थियों की संख्या थोड़ी कम रही है। एक शिफ्ट खत्म होने के बाद कमरों को दूसरी शिफ्ट के लिए सेनिटाइज कर ‌तैयार किया जा रहा है। बुधवार से बीए प्रथम वर्ष के की कक्षाएं लगातार लगेंगी। राजेश, प्राचार्य, राजकीय कन्या काॅलेज बहादुरगढ़

