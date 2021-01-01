पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसान आंदोलन का 66वां दिन:गलियों से होकर स्टेज तक पहुंच गई रास्ता खुलवाने वाली भीड़ अपने लगाए बैरिकेड खुद हटा पुलिस ने बीच में संभाला मोर्चा

बहादुरगढ़2 घंटे पहले
आंदोलनकारियों व लोगों की भीड़ में पथराव के दौरान बीच-बचाव करती पुलिस। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • पंडाल पर तनाव को देखते हुए दिल्ली बाॅर्डर के पास मेट्रो स्टेशन की तरफ भी अब बेरिकेड्स लगाए

नए कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ पिछले कई दिनों से टिकरी बॉर्डर पर चल रहे किसान आंदोलन को लेकर शुक्रवार दोपहर बाद हालात बेकाबू हो गए। आंदोलनकारी किसानों से रोड खाली कराने के लिए 200 के करीब लोगों की भीड़ दोपहर 3 बजे स्टेज तक पहुंच गई। ये भीड़ हाथों में तिरंगा झंडे लिए थी। तिरंगे का अपमान नहीं सहेगा हिंदुस्तार के नारे लगाते हुए इन लोगों से किसानों का सीधे टकराव हुआ।

दोनों ओर से पत्थरबाजी हुई। इसके बाद किसान भी पंडाल छोड़ कर पत्थरबाजी करते हुए टिकरी गांव की गलियों में पहुंच गए। भीड़ भी दिल्ली की ओर रोड पर भारी बैरिकेंडिग को छोड़ टिकरी गांव की गलियों से आंदोलन की स्टेज तक पहुंच गई। दोनों पक्षों में टकराव के दौरान बैरिकेडिंग की दूसरी ओर तैनात दिल्ली पुलिस को अपने लगाए बैरिकेड खुद हटाने पड़े।

इसके बाद पुलिस ने दोनों पक्षों के बीच मोर्चा संभाला और गलियों से आई भीड़ को वापस भेजा। वहीं किसानों के साथ टकराव करने वाले पक्ष का कहना है कि वो टिकरी गांव व आसपास के इलाके के रहने वाले हैं। आंदोलन के चलते उनके कामकाज 2 माह से ठप हैं।

लाल किले की घटना के बाद वो आंदोलनकारियों का समर्थन नहीं करेंगे। वहीं किसान पक्ष ने आरोप लगाया कि भाजपा के स्थानीय नेताओं की शह पर उनके ऊपर कुछ विशेष लोगों ने हमला किया। वहीं पुलिस की ओर से टिकरी बॉर्डर पर दोपहर की घटना के बाद भारी अमले की तैनाती की गई है। देर रात तक हालात तनावपूर्ण थे।

टिकरी गांव में पुलिस की विशेष नाकाबंदी
गांवों के लोगों ने कहा कि दो माह से यहां कोई फैक्ट्री नहीं खुल रही व लोगों को शहर की तरफ जाने का रास्ता नहीं है। किसान आंदोलन होने के कारण वे हर तरह का दुख सहन कर रहे थे पर लाल किले में तिरंगे का अपमान जिस तरह से किया गया व पुलिस द्वारा अभी तक सभी आरोपियों की पहचान नहीं करने से भी लोगों में रोष है।

वहीं सभी आरोपियों की इस भीड़ में पहचान करने व गिरफ्तार करने के साथ-साथ तिरंगे का अपमान करने के बाद भी सभा करने की हिम्मत करने पर अब गांव के लोगों का संयम जवाब दे गया है। गांव के लोग अपने साथ तख्ती भी लिख कर आए थे जिसमें आंदोलनकारियों को मार्ग खाली करने व तिरंगे का अपमान का विरोध के नारे लिखे हुए थे।

दोपहर करीब साढे तीन बजे पुलिस को खबर भी नहीं लगी कि दिल्ली से टिकरी क्षेत्र की गलियों से अचानक करीब चार सौ से अधिक लोग सीधे आंदोलनकारियों के पंडाल के पास पहुंच गए। वे पंडाल के पास खाली प्लाट से नारे लगाते हुए पंडाल की तरफ आ रहे थे कि तभी पंडाल में बैठे आंदोलनकारियों को खबर लग गई।

इसके बाद आंदोलनकारियों ने किसी तरह से गांव वालों को रोका तो विवाद हाथापाई पर पहुंच गया। पुलिस अधिकारियों ने कहा कि टिकरी गांव के लोगों को समझाकर वापस भेज दिया है पर अब शनिवार को भी इस तरह की स्थिति नहीं हो इस कारण पुलिस ने व्यवस्था और कड़ी कर दी है।

तंग गलियों काे भी किया बंद
दिल्ली में 26 जनवरी को किसान संगठनों की ट्रैक्टर परेड के दौरान हुई हिंसा व शुक्रवार की घटना के बाद बहादुरगढ़ की सीमाओं पर पहरा कड़ा कर दिया गया है। टिकरी बॉर्डर पर कई लेयर में बैरिकेडिंग करके यहां पर दिल्ली पुलिस और सुरक्षा बल की करीब 15 कंपनियां तैनात है व शुक्रवार तंग गलियों को भी बंद कर दिया गया है।

शुक्रवार शाम से यहां दिल्ली पुलिस की ओर से सुरक्षा को मजबूत किया जाता रहा। जहां किसानों की सभा चलती है, उससे कुछ फीट दूरी पर दिल्ली पुलिस की पहली बैरिकेडिंग है। यहां पर एक लेयर लोहे के बैरिकेड के बाद सीमेंट के बड़े-बड़े बैरियर रखे हैं। इससे आगे फिर एक और जर्सी बैरियर की लेयर है। यहां पर कंटीले तार के बाद भारी संख्या में अमला तैनात है।

झाड़ाैदा बाॅर्डर बुधवार से ही बंद
झाड़ौदा बॉर्डर बुधवार शाम से ही बंद पड़ा है। यहां पर भी चार लेयर की बैरिकेडिंग में सुरक्षा है। इन पर सुरक्षा बल और दिल्ली पुलिस के जवान तैनात हैं। हरियाणा की सीमा में भी बैरिकेडिंग की गई है। उससे आगे ट्राला खड़ा किया गया है। यहां से कच्चे रास्ते को भी बंद कर दिए गए हैं।

टिकरी बॉर्डर तो आंदोलन खत्म होने के बाद ही खुलेगा, लेकिन झाड़ौदा बॉर्डर को लेकर भी उसके खुलने की उम्मीद कम नजर नहीं आ रही है। पुलिस का तर्क है कि किसान संगठनों ने तो 26 जनवरी की दिल्ली में परेड भी शांतिपूर्वक करने का ऐलान किया था, लेकिन वे अपनी बात पर कायम नहीं रहे।

रास्ते बंद होने से लोग परेशान
टिकरी के बाद झाड़ौदा बॉर्डर बंद और अब गलियों के रास्ते भी बंद कर देने से लोगों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। शुक्रवार को गलियों से होकर आगे जाने वाले लोग गलियों में लगे बैरिकेडिंग देखने के बाद वापस लौटते रहे।

अब केवल लोवा कला और सिदीपुर के रास्ते नजफगढ़ होते हुए दिल्ली में प्रवेश का रास्ता मिल रहा है पर वहां भी भारी वाहनों की एंट्री तो पहले से ही बंद है। इधर, निजामपुर और पंजाब खोड़ की तरफ से भी छोटे वाहन ही आ पा रहे हैं। वहां पर भी दिल्ली पुलिस की ओर से कड़ी निगरानी रखी जा रही है।

