पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बहादुरगढ़:मोडिफाइड ट्रैक्टरों पर बज रहा एक ही गाना, खींच ले जट्टा खींच तैयारी, पेचा पै गया सेंटर नाल

बहादुरगढ़2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बहादुरगढ़ में मोडिफाइड ट्रैक्टर के साथ फोटो खिंचवाते शहर के लोग।

किसान आंदोलन में सुपरहिट पंजाबी गीत के जरिये किसानों में जोश भरने वाले सूफी गायक कंवर ग्रेवाल का गाना खींच ले जट्टा खींच तैयारी,पेचा पै गया सेंटर नाल इस समय बहादुरगढ़ में आए हर ट्रैक्टर पर बज रहा है। इस गाने में उनके साथ गायक हर्फ़ चीमा भी है। गाना इतना चर्चित हो चुका है कि बहादुरगढ़ के युवा भी अब इसी गाने को अपनी गाड़ियो में बजा रहे है।

वही अपने इस सुपरहिट गाने के बाद कंवर ग्रेवाल भी किसानो के बीच आ कर उन्हें अपना समर्थन दे चुके है। पंजाब से आए किसानो ने गाने बजाने के लिए अपने ट्रैक्टरों पर लाखों का खर्च भी किया हुआ है। सभी ट्रैक्टरों पर बड़े-बड़े वूफर लगे और गाना केवल खींच ले जट्टा ही बज रहा है। पंजाब से युवा किसानों की मानें तो सूफी गायक कंवर ग्रेवाल ने सैकड़ों पंजाबी गीत गाए हैं, लेकिन किसान आंदोलन में गाए गीत पेचा पै गया सेंटर नाल बहुत पसंद किया जाए रहा है।

यह गाना 21 नवंबर को हुआ था रिलीज

पंजाब के साथ-साथ पूरा देश उनके गीत को सुन रहा है। धरना स्थलों पर भी बस यही गाना बजता रहता है। कंवर ग्रेवाल किसान आंदोलन में लगातार अपनी उपस्थिति दर्ज करवा रहे हैं। रोजाना वे दिल्ली के चारों ओर चल रहे किसानों के आंदोलन में पहुंचकर जोश भरने का काम करते हैं। उन्होंने अपने गाने को भी किसान आंदोलन को ही समर्पित किया है। इस गाने के बोल है कि वंड के तेरे खेत तों पीपड़, हिक तेरी ते लोन नू फिरदे, वट ते किसे नू तू खड़ नी दिता, वट तेरी नू तोड़नू फिरदे, पिंड-पिंड विच्चों भरो ट्रॉलियां, गल नहीं बननी कैंटर नाल। खींच ले जट्टा खींच तैयारी,पेचा पै गया सेंटर नाल। ये गाना 21 नवंबर को रिलीज हुआ तह अब तक इस गाने को करीब 57 लाख बार देखा जा चुका है।

गीतों से बढ़ाया जा रहा किसानों में जोश

पंजाब के बरनाला से आए लखविंदर ने अपने ट्रैक्टर को ऐसे सजाया है,जैसे ये बेशकीमती हो। जब ये ट्रैक्टर सड़क पर चलता है तो सब देखते रह जाते है। किसान आंदोलन के लखविंदर ने अपने ट्रैक्टर को ही मॉडिफाई करवा दिया और वो भी हैरतअंगेज़ तरीके से। लखविंदर ने पूरे ट्रैक्टर को काले रंग में करवाया है। वहीं इसके टायर भी बड़े साइज भी के लगवाए है। यही नहीं इसका स्टेरिंग भी लोहे की चेन का बनवाया गया है। लखविंदर ने बताया कि उनका करीब ढाई लाख का खर्च आया है।

लखविंदर ने ट्रैक्टर में महंगा डीजे सिस्टम लगवाया है। लखविंदर ने बताया कि इस समय पेचा पै गया सेंटर नाल गण ट्रेंड मे है। इसीलिए अब यही गाने उनके ट्रैक्टरों पर बजाए जा रहे है। गौरतलब है कि पंजाबी गायकों ने अपनी गीतों के जरिए किसानों की लड़ाई को समर्थन किया है। किसानों की ट्रैक्टर ट्रालियों पर चल रहे यह गीत उनका जोश बढ़ा रहे हैं। पंजाबी गायक व कलाकार भी सिर्फ जोशीले गीत गाकर ही नहीं, बल्कि धरनों में पहुंच कर किसानों के जोश बढ़ा रहे है। पंजाबी गायकों ने किसानों का हौसला बढ़ाने के लिए करीब एक दर्जन गीत गए हैं, जो आजकल किसानों के धरनों में चल रहे हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंवैक्सीन के साइड इफेक्ट्स से रहें सावधान, रिपब्लिक डे के चीफ गेस्ट होंगे जॉनसन और आर-पार की लड़ाई में बदला किसान आंदोलन - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें