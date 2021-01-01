पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Follow us on

किसान आंदोलन:फिर बाईपास से भी आगे निकले किसानों के जत्थे, 26 जनवरी के बाद कुछ कम हुई थी संख्या

बहादुरगढ़5 घंटे पहले
बहादुरगढ़ में किसानों के खड़े किसानों के ट्रैक्टर-ट्राली। - Dainik Bhaskar
बहादुरगढ़ में किसानों के खड़े किसानों के ट्रैक्टर-ट्राली।

शहर में एक बार फिर से किसानों के जत्थे बाईपास से भी आगे निकल गए है। 26 जनवरी के बाद किसानों की संख्या कुछ कम हुई थी, लेकिन अब फिर से किसान भारी संख्या में पहुंचने लगे है। किसान आंदोलन का असर एक बार फिर से शहर तक आ गया है।

लगातार बढ़ रही किसानों की संख्या के कारण अब जत्थे शहर में पहुंच गए है। सोमवार को फिर से ट्रैक्टर- ट्राली बस स्टैंड तक पहुंच गई। ऐसे में यदि ट्रैक्टर-ट्राली की संख्या शहर में बढ़ती रही तो पूरे शहर में जाम लग सकता है। पहले ही टिकरी बॉर्डर से लेकर बाईपास से भी आगे तक जाम लगा पड़ा है। अब फिर से किसानों ने बहादुरगढ़ के अन्य रास्तों पर टैक्टर-ट्राली शहर के बीच तक लगानी शुरू कर दी है। किसानों की संख्या लगातार बढ़ रही है।

किसान सेक्टर-9 बाईपास पर लंबे जाम के पीछे न खड़े होकर अपने ट्रैक्टर ट्रालियों को शहर के अंदर तक ले आए हैं। इससे दिल्ली रोहतक मार्ग भी प्रभावित होने लगा है। पंजाब से दोबारा किसानाें की ट्रालियां बहादुरगढ़ में पहुंच रही है उस स्थिति में अन्य मार्ग भी बंद होने की कगार पर है। टिकरी बॉर्डर से लेकर पूरे बाईपास तक शहर पंजाब बना हुआ है। जगह-जगह घर जैसी दिखने वाली ट्रैक्टर-ट्रालियां खड़ी है और सड़कों पर ही लंगर चल रहे है। बाईपास पर पूरी तरह जाम है। लगभग 15 किलोमीटर लंबा जाम लगा हुआ है। किसान प्रदर्शन की पूरी तैयारी के साथ चल रहे कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ किसानों का प्रदर्शन टिकरी बॉर्डर पर जारी है।

