लंबे वक्त बाद मुलाकात:तीस साल बाद किसान आंदोलन में मिले साथ ड्राइवरी सीखे दोस्त

बहादुरगढ़2 घंटे पहले
सन 1972 तक एक साथ ट्रक ड्राइवरी करने वाले राम सिंह व बूटा सिंह सन 1990 में दोनों दोस्तों ने काम बदला तो दूर हो गए। पहले एक साथ ट्रक चलाते हुए एक साथ एक हजार किलोमीटर तक ट्रक चलाते थे व एक साथ खाते-पीते थे। फिर वक्त बदला और परिस्थितियां बदलती चली गई। दोनों अपने जिले फरीदकोट से दूर हो गए। 30 सालों में एक दूसरे को भूल गए थे। पर दोनों किसान आंदोलन में अपने साथियों के साथ बहादुरगढ़ टिकरी बाॅर्डर पर पहुंचँ।

वहां भारी भीड़ में चल रहे राम सिंह ने सामने से आ रहे बूटा सिंह को पहचाना पर कुछ बोल नहीं सका पर देखता रहा। फिर हिम्मत करके उसके सामने खड़ा हो गया व उसकी आंखों में देखने लगा। जैसे ही बूटा सिंह के मुंह से निकला आएं रामसिंह तू किधर तो दोनों दोस्त राम-भरत की तरह के दूसरे के गले में लिपट गए।

उनके साथ आएं परिवार व पड़ौस के लोगों को पहले कुछ समझ में नहीं पाए पर जैसे दोनों ने बताया कि वे दोनों ने मिलकर कई साल एक साथ ट्रक को चलाया है व एक दूसरे के पारिवारिक दुख-सुख में हिस्सेदार बने है। समय के साथ दोनों बिछड़ गए पर मंगलवार को किसान आंदोलन में आंदोलन जाते एक दूसरे को पहचान लिया। दोनों काफी देर एक साथ बैठे रहे व एक दूसरे से पुरानी बातों को करते रहे।

एक साथ चाय पी व अपने फाेन नंबर किए शेयर

कुछ जवानी के समय की कहानियां तो कुछ परिवार की। दोनों बड़ी देर तक हंसते रहे। इस बारे में दोनों दोस्तों ने एक दूसरे को फोन नंबर लिए व एक साथ चाय पीने के बाद फिर से जुदा होने के लिए तैयार हो गए। दोनों ने गले मिलकर फिर पंजाब में मिलने का वादा किया कि राम सिंह वापस पंजाब जाने के लिए वाहन में सवार हो गया।

बूटासिंह किसान आंदोलन में भाग लेने के लिए सेक्टर नौ की तरफ धीरे-धीरे बढ़ने लगा। दोनों बुर्जुगों से भले ही ठीक से चला नहीं जाता पर दोनों दोस्त तीस साल के बाद किसान आंदोलन में मिले तो जैसे दोनों फिर से कुछ देर के लिए जवान हो गए थे।

