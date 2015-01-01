पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बहादुरगढ़:आंदोलन के चलते किसानों व पुलिस की घेराबंदी में बैंड वालों की आफत

बहादुरगढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • बॉर्डर पर 500 मीटर का सफर दो किलोमीटर घूम कर करना पड़ रहा, शादियों का अंतिम मुहूर्त कल

इस साल की शादियों का अंतिम मुहूर्त 13 दिसंबर को है। सबसे अधिक परेशानी टिकरी बाॅर्डर के दोनों तरफ बने बैंक्वेंट हाल में जाने वाले लोगों को हो रहा है। लोगों को इसके लिए करीब सौ किलोमीटर का सफर पूरा करके बाॅर्डर के दूसरी तरफ जाना पड़ रहा है पर बैंडवालों को यह सफर गलियों से होते हुए पैदल जाना पड़ता है। एक बुकिंग बाॅर्डर के एक तरफ है जो दूसरी बुकिंग बाॅर्डर के दूसरी तरफ।

इस तरह टिकरी बाॅर्डर को पार करने में बैंड वालों को दो से तीन किलोमीटर का सफर पैदल चलते हुए पूरा करना पड़ रहा है। वहीं दिन के समय तो बैंड वाले ठीक से तंग गलियों से निकल जाते है पर रात को करीब 11 से 12 बजे जब वे दूसरी तरफ आते हैं तो सभी बैंडवालों को एक साथ चलते हुए तंग अंधेरी गलियों से निकलने को मजबूर होना पड़ता है। वहीं अब विवाह की अंतिम तारीख 13 दिसंबर को होने से बैंड वालों को कुछ राहत मिली है।

कल के बाद अब मुहूर्त नए साल में
इस सीजन में शादी ब्याह के आयोजन में कोरोना की बंदिशों के साथ ही शुभ मुहूर्त की रोकथाम भी है। बहादुरगढ़ में पांच सौ से ज्यादा शादियां संपन्न हो गईं, इसके बावजूद शहर-देहात के अनेक परिवार मुहूर्त न मिलने की वजह से चूक गए। अब इनको 22 अप्रैल तक इंतजार करना होगा। इससे पहले फरवरी में बसंत पंचमी का अबूझ मुहूर्त है। बता दें कि इस सीजन का आखिरी साया 13 दिसंबर को है। पं. प्रवीण ने बताया कि शादी के शुभ मुहूर्त के लिए वृष, मिथुन, कन्या, तुला, धनु तथा मीन लग्न में से किसी एक का रहना जरूरी है।

वहीं रेवती, रोहिणी, मृगशिरा, मूल, मघा, हस्त, अनुराधा, उत्तरा फाल्गुन, उत्तरा भाद्र, उत्तरा आषाढ़ में एक नक्षत्र की उपस्थिति अनिवार्य है। सर्व उत्तम मुहूर्त के लिए रोहिणी, मृगशिरा और हस्त नक्षत्र का रहना जरूरी है। 15 दिसंबर को सूर्य के धनु राशि में आने से खरमास आरंभ हो जाएगा। जो अगले वर्ष 14 जनवरी तक रहेगा। खरमास लगने के कारण शादी-विवाह नहीं होगा। इसके बाद 19 जनवरी को गुरु तारा अस्त हो जाएंगे जो 16 फरवरी तक रहेंगे। इसके बाद 16 फरवरी से 17 अप्रैल तक शुक्र तारा अस्त होगा। इसके कारण शादी ब्याह बाधित रहेगा। अगले साल 22 अप्रैल से ही शादी विवाह शुरू हो जाएंगे।

