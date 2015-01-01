पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बहादुरगढ़:वैश्य बीएड कॉलेज प्रांगण में भगवान श्रीकृष्ण और महाराजा अग्रसेन की मूर्ति स्थापित की

बहादुरगढ़एक घंटा पहले
वैश्य बीएड कॉलेज के प्रांगण में भगवान श्रीकृष्ण एवं महाराजा अग्रसेन की मूर्ति स्थापित करते हुए।

वैश्य बीएड कॉलेज में शुक्रवार को भगवान श्रीकृष्ण एवं महाराजा अग्रसेन की मूर्ति की स्थापना की गई। स्थापना समारोह में अग्रवाल वैश्य समाज के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष राकेश बुवानीवाला द्वारा कृष्ण भगवान व महाराज अग्रसेन की मूर्ति स्थापना की गई। कार्यक्रम के मुख्य अतिथि अग्रवाल वैश्य समाज के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष राकेश बुवानीवाला ने कहा कि भगवान कृष्ण मानते थे कि भविष्य का चिंता किए बिना जो आप काम कर रहे हैं।

उसे पूरी दृढ़ता से करते रहना चाहिए और महाराज अग्रसेन भी अपने कर्मों द्वारा समाज में एक क्रांति लाना चाहते थे इसलिए अगर हम मौजूदा वक्त पूरी मेहनत और लगन के साथ काम करेंगे तो हमारा भविष्य जरूर बेहतर होगा।

पदचिह्नाें पर चलने की ली शपथ

इस अवसर पर काॅलेज के अध्यक्ष श्रीनिवास गुप्ता ने कहा कि महाराजा अग्रसेन समाजवाद के प्रर्वतक, युग पुरुष, राम राज्य के समर्थक एवं महादानी थे। महाराजा अग्रसेन उन महान विभूतियों में से थे जो सर्वजन हिताय-सर्वजन सुखाय: कृत्यों द्वारा युगों-युगों तक अमर रहेंगे और हम भी उन्हीं के पदचिह्नों पर चलते हुए क्षेत्र की कन्याओं को स्वावलंबी बना कर समाज व देश को नई पहचान दिलाने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं। कॉलेज के प्रधान सत्यनारायण अग्रवाल ने अपने विचार रखते हुए कहा कि महाराजा अग्रसेन जी की ख्याति अग्रवाल समाज अथवा वैश्य समाज के जनक के रुप में फैली हुई है। काॅलेज की प्राचार्या डॉ. आशा शर्मा ने कहा कि श्रीकृष्ण भगवान के अनुसार कर्म पर ही तुम्हारा अधिकार है, कर्म के फलों में नहीं।

इसलिए कर्म को फल के लिए मत करो। कर्तव्य-कर्म करने में ही तेरा अधिकार है फलों में कभी नहीं और यही मानना महाराज अग्रसेन जी का था। काॅलेज प्रांगण में श्रीकृष्ण भगवान और महाराज अग्रसेन की मूर्ति स्थापना से छात्राओं को कर्म करने के लिए एक नई प्रेरणा मिलेगी। इस अवसर पर वैश्य बीएड कॉलेज के अध्यक्ष श्रीनिवास गुप्ता, कॉलेज के प्रधान सत्यनारायण अग्रवाल, कोषाध्यक्ष शिवनारायण गुप्ता, प्रेम बंसल, गजानन गर्ग, मोनिका गर्ग, अंजू अग्रवाल , जय भगवान लोहिया, एमसी जोशी, वेद प्रकाश गर्ग, पवन गोयल, यशपाल गांधी, इंद्र कुमार नागपाल, राजपाल शर्मा, ईश्वर गोयल, प्रमोद सिंह, जुगल किशोर शास्त्री, प्राचार्या डॉ. आशा शर्मा व काॅलेज का समस्त स्टाफ मौजूद रहा।

