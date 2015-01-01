पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आस्था:व्रतियों ने 36 घंटे का निर्जला व्रत रखकर उगते सूर्य को अर्घ्य देकर व्रत किया पूरा

बहादुरगढ़2 घंटे पहले
बहादुरगढ़ में छठ पूजा के दौरान भगवान सूर्य की आराधना करते हुए शहरवासी।

आस्था के महापर्व छठ पूजा का चार दिवसीय अनुष्ठान शनिवार को उगते सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने के साथ समापन हो गया। व्रतियों ने 36 घंटे का निर्जला व्रत रखकर सूर्य देवता से परिवार की शांति के लिए प्रार्थना की। इससे पहले 20 नवंबर की शाम को व्रतियों ने अस्ताचलगामी सूर्य को अर्घ्य दिया था। अलसुबह 5 बजे से ही घाटों पर लोगों का पहुंचना शुरू हो गया था। यह सिलसिला 10 बजे तक जारी रहा।

बहादुरगढ़ में शनिवार को करीब 7 बजे सूर्य उदय हुआ। व्रत रखने वाले अपने परिवार के साथ श्रद्धा के साथ पूजा उपासना करते दिखाई दिए। घाटों पर उगते सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने के लिए लोग कल रात से ही जुटे थे। घाट पर लोगों ने बड़ी संख्या में आज उगते सूर्य को अर्घ्य देकर अपना व्रत पूरा किया। इस दौरान उगते सूर्य और आस्था के सैलाब का अद्भुद नजारा देखने को मिला। छठ पूजा के मौके पर छठी माई के भोजपुरी गीतों की भी धूम रही। महिलाओं ने पारंपरिक छठ गीतों का लोगों ने आनन्द लिया। वहीं जो लोग भीड़ में जाने से बचते रहे उन्होंने छत पर टब में पानी भरकर अपने घरों की छतों पर ही सूर्य को अर्ध्य दिया। वहीं कुछ लोगों घर के सामने गड्ढे में पानी भरकर छठ पूजा संपन्न की।

घाट पर शुक्रवार को लोगों ने कोविड-19 के नियमों का पालन किया था, लेकिन शनिवार सुबह अधिक भीड़ होने व सुबह होने से भक्ति में लीन लोगों ने बराबर दूरी का कोई ख्याल नहीं रखा। वहीं, 90 फीसदी लोगों ने मास्क नहीं लगाया। हां आयोजक जरूर बार-बार लोगों को बराबर दूरी बनाए रखने की गुहार लगाते दिखाई दिए। सबसे अधिक हालत सेक्टर-7 पानी की डिग्गी पर था, जहां लोगों में खासकर महिलाओं ने मास्क से दूरी बनाए रखी। वहीं, बच्चों को भी मास्क नहीं लगाया गया। प्रशासन की तरफ से वहां लोगों को समझाने के लिए कोई व्यवस्था नहीं थी।

सूर्य भगवन को प्रसन्न करने के लिए दिया जाता है अर्घ्य

इस मौके पर प्रदीप सिन्हा ने कहा कि किसी भी भगवान को प्रसन्न करने के लिए मनुष्य का सच्चे मन से उनकी भक्ति करना और उनकी पूजा करना बेहद आवश्यक है। ठीक इसी प्रकार यदि आप सूर्य भगवन को प्रसन्न करना चाहते हैं तो आप उन्हें अर्घ्य दिया जाता है। ऐसा करने से सूर्य देव का आशीर्वाद आप पर हमेशा के लिए बना रहेता है। सूर्य को उनके तेज और उजाले के लिए जाना जाता है। उनकी कृपा बनी रहना बहुत जरूरी है। विज्ञान ने हमें काफी उन्नत कर दिया है, लेकिन अब तक ऐसी कोई तकनीक नहीं आई है, जो मनुष्य का भाग्य बदल सके। मनुष्य का उससे भाग्य से गहरा नाता होता है, बिना भाग्य के साथ के कोई भी व्यक्ति सुख प्राप्त नही हो सकती। आप भले ही पैसा कमाने के लिए लाख प्रयत्न कर लीजिए, लेकिन जब तक आपकी किस्मत और आपका भाग्य साथ नहीं है, तब तक कुछ भी अच्छा नहीं हो सकता। स्वामी स्वयं सूर्य देव हैं वे सदा सबकी रक्षा करते हैं। ऐसे में यदि सूर्य देव की पूजा की जाए तो हर तरह की परेशानियों से मुक्ति हासिल कर सकते हैं।

