छठ पूजा:व्रतियों ने खरना का प्रसाद ग्रहण कर 36 घंटे का व्रत किया शुरू

प्रसाद ग्रहण करतीं महिलाएं।

छठ के मौके पर औद्योगिक नगरी बहादुरगढ़ शहर में करीब 10 हजार घरों में खरना का प्रसाद ग्रहण करने के बाद व्रतियों का निर्जला उपवास शुरू हो गया। भगवान सूर्य भास्कर की आराधना में पूरी राजधानी भक्तिमय हो गई है। बुधवार को व्रतियों ने नहाय खाय से चार दिवसीय महापर्व का अनुष्ठान शुरू किया। वहीं, पूजा की खरीदारी के लिए बाजार सज गए हैं। इसमें रेलवे रोड के साथ शहर में पांच स्थान शामिल है।

डाॅक्टरों ने भी छठ महापर्व में खरना के प्रसाद का बड़ा महत्व बताया है। इसलिए धार्मिक और वैज्ञानिक कारणों से इसका महत्व और भी बढ़ जाता है। खरना का प्रसाद ग्रहण करने वालों में सकारात्मक ऊर्जा का संचार होता है। इस वजह से इसे व्रती भगवान को अर्पित कर खुद भी ग्रहण करने के बाद बांटते हैं। खरना के प्रसाद के रूप में व्रती गाय के शुद्ध दूध और गुड़ में पका हुआ अरवा चावल की खीर और गेहूं के आटे की रोटी ग्रहण करते हैं। इसे पकाने के दौरान भी आम की लकड़ी और गोबर के उपले (गोइठा) जैसी प्राकृतिक चीजों का उपयोग करते हैं।

प्रदीप सिंहा बताते हैं कि खरना का प्रसाद ग्रहण करने के साथ 36 घंटे का कठिन निर्जला उपवास शुरू हो गया। इसके बाद शुक्रवार को अस्ताचलगामी सूर्य को अर्घ्य दिया जाएगा। 21 नवंबर की सुबह उदीयमान सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने के बाद व्रतियां व्रत का पालन करेंगी। इसके साथ ही छठ महापर्व संपन्न होगा। खरना: सूर्योदय सुबह 6 बजकर 47 मिनट पर रहा, वहीं सूर्यास्त शाम 5 बजकर 26 मिनट पर हुआ।

छठ पूजा का व्रत में खरना के दिन पूरे दिन व्रत रखा जाता है। इसमें 36 घंटे के व्रत के दौरान न कुछ खाया जाता है। न ही जल पिया जाता है। शाम को छठव्रती के घरों में गुड़, अरवा चावल व दूध से मिश्रित रसिया बनाए जाते हैं। रसिया को केले के पत्ते में मिट्टी के ढकनी में रखकर मां षष्ठी को भोग लगाया जाता है। ऐसा माना जाता है कि मां षष्ठी एकांत व शांत रहने पर ही भोग ग्रहण करती हैं।

