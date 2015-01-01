पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रदूषण के स्तर में गिरावट:बहादुरगढ़ में हवा चलने से मौसम हुआ साफ, एक्यूआई @178

बहादुरगढ़3 घंटे पहले
शहर में मंगलवार को सुबह से हवा चलने से मौसम साफ रहा व दिन भर लोगों ने नीले रंग का आसमां देखा। मंगलवार को वायु गुणवत्ता एक्यूआई में सुधार होते हुए वह मध्यम श्रेणी में पहुंच गया।

रविवार को बारिश और तेज हवा चलने के कारण प्रदूषण के स्तर में गिरावट दर्ज की गई। मंगलवार को वायु गुणवत्ता सूचकांक 178 दर्ज किया गया है जो मध्यम श्रेणी में आता है। यह रविवार को 450 तक पहुंच गया था। जो खराब श्रेणी में आता है।

वायु गुणवत्ता का यह समय दो दिन और रहेगा उसके बाद गुरुवार को फिर से वह खराब श्रेणी में पहुंच सकता है। उल्लेखनीय है कि शून्य से 50 के बीच के एक्यूआई को ‘अच्छा’, 51 से 100 के बीच को ‘संतोषजनक’, 101 और 200 के बीच को ‘मध्यम’, 201 से 300 तक को ‘खराब’ और 301 से 400 के बीच को ‘बहुत खराब’ तथा 401 से 500 तक को ‘गंभीर’ माना जाता है।

