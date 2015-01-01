पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अपराध:बादली में अवैध हथियार के साथ युवक काबू, हत्या के मामले में जमानत पर आया हुआ था आरोपी

बादली2 घंटे पहले
पुलिस की एक टीम द्वारा अवैध हथियार के साथ बादली निवासी एक आरोपी को काबू किया है। सीआईए टू बहादुरगढ़ की टीम द्वारा थाना बादली एरिया से अवैध हथियार के साथ आरोपी को गिरफ्तार किया गया। मामले की जानकारी देते हुए सीआईए टू बहादुरगढ़ के प्रभारी उप निरीक्षक सत्यवान ने बताया कि सीआईए टू बहादुरगढ़ में तैनात मुख्य सिपाही राकेश कुमार के नेतृत्व में पुलिस की एक टीम थाना बादली के एरिया में तैनात थी।

पुलिस टीम द्वारा संदेह के आधार पर एक युवक को काबू किया गया। युवक की तलाशी ली गई तो उसके कब्जे से एक देशी पिस्तौल बरामद हुआ। आरोपी की पहचान प्रवीण निवासी बादली के तौर पर की गई। आरोपी के खिलाफ शस्त्र अधिनियम के तहत कार्रवाई करते हुए थाना बादली में मामला दर्ज किया गया। उन्होंने बताया कि आरोपी ने नवम्बर 2017 में बादली निवासी एक व्यक्ति की, जो परचून की दुकान चलाता था।

उसकी गोली मारकर हत्या करने की वारदात को अंजाम दिया था। जिस के संबंध में आरोपी के खिलाफ थाना बादली में मामला दर्ज किया गया था। उपरोक्त मामले में आरोपी वर्ष 2019 में जमानत पर जेल से बाहर आया था। अवैध हथियार के साथ पकड़े आरोपी के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करते हुए उसे अदालत बहादुरगढ़ में पेश किया गया, जहां से आरोपी को न्यायिक हिरासत में भेज दिया गया।

