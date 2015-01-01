पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

श्रद्धांजलि:जयंती पर सर छोटूराम को किया याद

बावल38 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो

बावल में दीनबंधु चौधरी छोटूराम की 139वीं जयंती मनाई गई। इस अवसर पर किसान नेता रामकिशन महलावत ने कहा कि दीनबंधु चौधरी छोटूराम का जन्म सन 1881 में रोहतक जिला के गढी सांपला गांव में हुआ। चौधरी छोटुराम ने जब देश में किसानों व मजदूरों की दयनीय हालत थी, उस समय उनके हित में अनेक कानून बनाए।

आज सरकार ने किसानों पर जो तीन कानून सौंपे हैं, यह किसानों की बजाए पूंजीपतियों के हित में है। इनमें कहीं भी किसानों को न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य की गारंटी नहीं है। किसान विरोधी कानूनों के विरुद्ध देश का किसान लड़ाई लड़ रहा है।

रामकिशन महलावत ने कहा कि लड़ाई को तेज करने के लिए 26 नवम्बर को किसान दिल्ली कूच करेंगे तथा रामलीला मैदान में पहुंचकर शक्ति का प्रदर्शन करेंगे। सरकार किसानों के आन्दोलन को दमनकारी नीतियों से दबा रही है। किसान नेताओं को गिरफ्तार करना निन्दनीय है। इस मौके पर काफी गणमान्य लोग मौजूद रहे।

सहकारिता मंत्री ने किया माल्यार्पण : किसानों के मसीहा सर छोटूराम की जयंती पर मंगलवार को सहकारिता मंत्री डॉ. बनवारी लाल ने बावल में सर छोटूराम चौक स्थित उनकी प्रतिमा पर माल्यार्पण कर उन्हें नमन किया। डॉ. बनवारी लाल ने कहा कि सर छोटूराम ने गरीबों और किसानों के हकों के लिए जो लड़ाई लड़ी और किसानों को उनके अधिकार दिलाए।

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने किसानों के लिए आत्मनिर्भर भारत के नाम से विशेष अभियान शुरू किया है, जिसके अंतर्गत किसानों के लिए कृषि इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर के तौर पर करोड़ों रुपए का फंड दिया है। इस अवसर पर नपा चेयरमैन अमर सिंह महलावत, मंडल अध्यक्ष अमरजीत सिंह, ईश्वर सरपंच, कर्मवीर सरपंच, डालू सिंह भी उपस्थित रहे।

सर छोटूराम के विचार व कार्य आज भी हमारे लिए प्रेरणा का स्रोत : स्वयंसेवी संस्था ग्रामीण भारत के अध्यक्ष एवं हरियाणा प्रदेश कांग्रेस कमेटी के प्रवक्ता वेदप्रकाश विद्रोही ने दीनबंधु सर छोटूराम की 139वीं जंयती पर मंगलवार को कार्यालय में उनके चित्र पर पुष्पांजलि अर्पित करके किसानों के मसीहा को भावभीनी श्रद्घांजलि अर्पित की।

कपिल यादव, अमन कुमार, प्रदीप कुमार व अजय कुमार ने भी इस अवसर पर अपने श्रद्धासुमन अर्पित किए। विद्रोही ने कहा कि आजादी से पूर्व उस समय की संयुक्त पंजाब सरकार में मंत्री के रूप में किसानों व गांवों के हित में दीनबंधु सर छोटूराम ने जो ऐतिहासिक फैसले किए, उन्हीं के कारण उन्हें किसानों के मसीहा के रूप में जाना जाता है। सर छोटूराम के विचार व कार्य आज भी हमारे लिए प्रेरणा का स्रोत है।

